LITTLE DANCER Will Make UK Premiere This Summer

Little Dancer will make its UK premiere on Sunday 27 July 2025 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Little Dancer is a new musical based on the story of Marie van Goethem, the girl who posed for impressionist Edgar Degas and became the heart of one of the most celebrated sculptures in history.

Garnering rave reviews and sold-out runs in Washington D.C. and Seattle, this highly anticipated UK premiere stars Olivier Award® nominee Tiler Peck, principal dancer with the New York Ballet, and is currently featured in the new hit series Étoile (Prime Video).

Little Dancer is created by the Tony Award®-winning team behind Anastasia, Ragtime, and Once on This Island—Lynn Ahrens (book & lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music)—with direction and choreography by five-time Tony Award® and Olivier Award®-winning recipient Susan Stroman (Smash, The Producers, Crazy for You, Oklahoma!, Contact).

