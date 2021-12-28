Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
LES MISERABLES Will Resume Performances Today, 28 December

This comes after last week's cancelled performances.

Dec. 28, 2021  

Les Miserables

The London production of Les Miserables has confirmed that performances today, 28 December, will go on as planned!

This comes after last week's cancelled performances, including the 7:30pm performances on Thursday 23 December, as well as the 2:30pm performance on Friday 24 December.

Further information on scheduled performances from Wednesday 29 December will be provided as soon as possible. The production has strict Covid guidelines in place including regular up-to-date testing which means the company is unable to confirm sooner.

Read the full statement below:


