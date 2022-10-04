Kristina Love Joins TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The hit production TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has announced that Kristina Love will join the West End production to share the title role with Elesha Paul Moses from 12 October 2022. Love joins the Company having previously played the title role in Hamburg to great critical acclaim. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL continues at the Aldwych Theatre and has recently extended booking to 3 September 2023. Caleb Roberts continues as Ike Turner.

Kristina Love said: "I am so excited and humbled to revisit such a wonderful role, having previously played Tina in the Hamburg production. After having met her on my birthday in 2018, performing with her and receiving her blessing at the Hamburg opening, I count it a great honour to be entrusted with performing her life story. I am grateful to be continuing my Tina journey at the same time as making my West End debut, and I can't wait to join such an amazing and talented cast at the Aldwych Theatre."

The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The Broadway production recently completed its run and as well as the West End, the show is currently playing across Europe in Utrecht and Madrid, with a North American Tour recently launched. The production will open in Stuttgart in March next year and Australia in May.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London's West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds.

Kristina Love was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Houston Texas. At the age of two, she began singing gospel in her church and at the age of eleven her family moved to Houston Texas where she began studying classical music. She received a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre Performance from the University of Oklahoma, and upon graduation, relocated to Germany where she has had the privilege of working in the ensembles of Dirty Dancing, Rocky the Musical, Sister Act, Disney's Aladdin and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Her breakout role came when she played the title role in the first non-English version of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Hamburg Germany.

Elesha Paul Moses has had a career in the music industry for over 25 years. She was mentored by Matthew Knowles, as well as Will.I.Am and Tom Jones while appearing on The Voice. She has written and

performed with the likes of house production duo Ku De Ta, superstar Lionel Richie and industry steadfast Nicky Graham and has backed Andy Abraham on his Eurovision performance. She recently led the two touring shows Whitney: Queen Of The Night and Tina: What's Love Got To Do With It and has completed a successful tour in Denmark.

Caleb Roberts studied at The Brit School and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2017. He made his professional debut playing The King of France opposite Sir Ian McKellen in King Lear at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End. His other theatre credits include Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for which he won a Black British Theatre Award; I Think We Are Alone for Frantic Assembly, She Ventures and He Wins for the Young Vic Theatre and Richard III for Headlong. His television and film credits include Stephen Frears' A Very English Scandal and Petrichor.

Paula Kay plays Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Charis Alexandra plays Tina's sister Alline Bullock, George Jennings plays Tina's Manager Roger Davies, Irene Myrtle Forrester plays Tina's Grandmother, Kelly Hampson plays Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney plays Tina's father Richard Bullock, Cordell Mosteller plays Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Chris Grahamson plays Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Joseph Richardson plays record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach.

Ensemble members are Megan Armstrong and Vanessa Dumatey, Thomas Sutcliffe who plays Carpenter, Turrell Barrett-Wallace who plays Tina's son Ronnie and Joey James plays Tina's son Craig, the Ikettes are played by Karis Anderson, Marie Finlayson and Natorii Illidge and swings are Lauren Allan, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Joshua Da Costa, Miles Anthony Daley, Amber Sylvia Edwards, Livvy Evans, Imogen Rose Hart, Jaz Robinson, Brad Veitch, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir.

The children's cast currently comprises Isabella Francis, nine years old from Bromley, Tia Roche, twelve years old from Bedfordshire and Maya Parks, eleven years old from Bromley, who share the role of Young Anna Mae; Cece Somolu, ten years old from Richmond, Kizzy Murrell, eleven years old from Surrey and Eden Butcher, ten years old from Barking, share the role of Young Alline; Spencer Salami, nine years old from Lambeth, Jhobe Duncan, nine years old from Waltham Forest, and Cohen March, eight years old from Lambeth, share the role of Young Craig.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.