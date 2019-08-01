Kids Week 2019 Begins In London Theatres
From today, thousands of children and families will be experiencing the magic of live theatre for free, as the 22nd annual Kids Week kicks off in London's West End and beyond.
With 45 top London shows participating in Kids Week this year, over 153,000 tickets have been purchased through the scheme since going on sale in June. There are still tickets available for many West End favourites and family-friendly shows like The Worst Witch, Zog, Monstersaurus!, Brainiac Live, Dinosaur World Live, Aliens Love Underpants and Horrible Histories: Brainy Britain - Part Four.
Booking is also still open for some of the exclusive, free Kids Week activities taking audiences behind the scenes, whether it's a choreography workshop at Come From Away or Thriller Live, a backstage tour at Captain Corelli's Mandolin, an Equus cast Q&A, a chance to learn the Waitress finale song, an improv class at Barber Shop Chronicles or insights from the Wicked technical team.
Kids Week offers a free ticket to every child aged 16 or under accompanied by a full paying adult. Half-price tickets can also be purchased for two additional children in the same group. There are no booking, postage or transaction fees.
Theatre Tokens, the only nationwide theatre gift card and voucher scheme for the UK theatre industry, can now be redeemed online to purchase Kids Week tickets.
Kids Week is one of the biggest, longest-running audience development initiatives in the world, engaging around 1.6 million children and families since it began in 1998.
For more information on tickets, activities and offers, visit officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week
Full list of shows still available to book through Kids Week:
- 9 To 5 The Musical
- Aliens Love Underpants
- Barber Shop Chronicles
- Brainiac Live
- Captain Corelli's Mandolin
- Come From Away
- The Comedy About A Bank Robbery
- Dinosaur World Live
- Equus
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- The Falcon's Malteser
- Fiddler On The Roof
- The Girl On The Train
- The Gruffalo Live On Stage
- Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four
- The Illusionists
- Little Baby Bum Live
- Monstersaurus!
- The Mousetrap
- Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear
- The Night Of The Iguana
- Gloria Estefan's On Your Feet!
- Peter Pan
- The Play That Goes Wrong
- Thriller Live
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
- Waitress
- Where Is Peter Rabbit?
- Wicked
- Witness For The Prosecution
- The Woman In Black
- The Worst Witch
- Zog