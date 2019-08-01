Kids Week 2019 Begins In London Theatres

From today, thousands of children and families will be experiencing the magic of live theatre for free, as the 22nd annual Kids Week kicks off in London's West End and beyond.

With 45 top London shows participating in Kids Week this year, over 153,000 tickets have been purchased through the scheme since going on sale in June. There are still tickets available for many West End favourites and family-friendly shows like The Worst Witch, Zog, Monstersaurus!, Brainiac Live, Dinosaur World Live, Aliens Love Underpants and Horrible Histories: Brainy Britain - Part Four.

Booking is also still open for some of the exclusive, free Kids Week activities taking audiences behind the scenes, whether it's a choreography workshop at Come From Away or Thriller Live, a backstage tour at Captain Corelli's Mandolin, an Equus cast Q&A, a chance to learn the Waitress finale song, an improv class at Barber Shop Chronicles or insights from the Wicked technical team.

Kids Week offers a free ticket to every child aged 16 or under accompanied by a full paying adult. Half-price tickets can also be purchased for two additional children in the same group. There are no booking, postage or transaction fees.

Theatre Tokens, the only nationwide theatre gift card and voucher scheme for the UK theatre industry, can now be redeemed online to purchase Kids Week tickets.

Kids Week is one of the biggest, longest-running audience development initiatives in the world, engaging around 1.6 million children and families since it began in 1998.

For more information on tickets, activities and offers, visit officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week

Full list of shows still available to book through Kids Week:

9 To 5 The Musical

Aliens Love Underpants

Barber Shop Chronicles

Brainiac Live

Captain Corelli's Mandolin

Come From Away

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

Dinosaur World Live

Equus

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The Falcon's Malteser

Fiddler On The Roof

The Girl On The Train

The Gruffalo Live On Stage

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four

The Illusionists

Little Baby Bum Live

Monstersaurus!

The Mousetrap

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear

The Night Of The Iguana

Gloria Estefan's On Your Feet!

Peter Pan

The Play That Goes Wrong

Thriller Live

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Waitress

Where Is Peter Rabbit?

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

The Woman In Black

The Worst Witch

Zog





