Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman Lead Musical Theatre Sitcom FOREST FOSSE BALLET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

All proceeds for the 40-minute episode, which costs £3.49, will go toward The Theatres Trust and Acting for Others.

Wicked stars Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman are set to lead the cast of a new theatre sitcom, titled Forest Fosse Ballet, WhatsOnStage reports.

The pair star alongside Philip Joel, Amy Bailey, Zoe Birkett, Nuwan Hugh-Perera, David Muscat, Oliver Savile, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

Forest Fosse Ballet is directed by Racky Plews. It was filmed on location at Upstairs At The Gatehouse by Graded Films, with music by Adam Langston, animation by Bruno Collins, and assistant direction by Blair Anderson.

All proceeds for the 40-minute episode, which costs £3.49, will go toward The Theatres Trust and Acting for Others.

Read the original story on WhatsOnStage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You