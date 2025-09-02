Karis Anderson and Alistair Brammer Join MOULIN ROUGE! in London as Performances Extend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced new West End cast members as the show extends into its fifth year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

From 13 October 2025, Karis Anderson (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) will play Satine and Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon) will play Christian, joining Craig Ryder (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Harold Zidler. Richard Lloyd King (The Book of Mormon) joins the cast as Toulouse-Lautrec, alongside Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as The Duke, Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney (Hamilton) as Nini, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) and Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) who alternate the role of Arabia, Matteo Johnson (Bat Out of Hell) as Baby Doll, Athena Collins (SIX The Musical) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (Motown: The Musical) as Alternate Satine.

The full cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Lucy Campbell, James Davies-Williams, Katie Deacon, Joe Donovan, Myles Hart, Maiya Hikasa, Kalila Khan, Anabelle Laing, Melvin LeBlanc, Hollie Liburd, Mario Nicolaides, Chileshé, Dean Read, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Hassun Sharif, Elly Shaw, Jamie Shields, Grace Swaby-Moore, Catrin Thomas, Alex Tranter, Matt Trevorrow, Kevin Tristan and Ben Whitnall.

On 22 September 2025, new tickets will go on sale for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, extending bookings for performances through to 23 May 2026.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub's host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!