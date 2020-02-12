KINKY BOOTS in Cinemas Makes £1.2 Million At The UK Box Office

More2Screen, the award-winning Event Cinema distributor, today confirms that the cinema release of Kinky Boots The Musical has taken £1.2 MILLION at the box office to date and it was the #1 film on Tuesday 4th February.

Christine Costello, CEO and Founder of More2Screen said, 'This superb box office result demonstrates the huge enthusiasm for watching West End musicals at the cinema and we'd like to thank everyone involved for their help in bringing this fabulous, feel-good production to the big screen.'

Screened in more than 650 cinemas across the UK, Ireland, Kinky Boots The Musical will be released in selected European territories during March and April. With songs from Grammy and Tony award winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), the filmed production stars the original West End leads, Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

Encore screenings are on sale now, visit KinkyBootsCinema.com [hyperlink https://www.kinkybootscinema.com/?campaign=FebRelease ] for participating cinemas and to book tickets.





