Jordan Luke Gage Announces Additional Solo Concert Performance at HERE at Outernet in October

Due to phenomenal demand following the announcement Jordan Luke Gage'S first solo concert this morning, Fourth Wall Live has announced a second concert Here at OUTERNET at 2.30pm on Sunday 23 October in addition to the previously announced 6.30pm performance.

Jordan Luke Gage was most recently seen starring as 'Clyde Barrow' in the smash-hit Bonnie and Clyde at the Arts Theatre. Prior to this he originated the role of 'Romeo' in the Olivier Award winning "&Juliet" at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include 'Strat' in "Bat Out Of Hell" at The Dominion Theatre and 'JD' in "Heathers" at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include playing 'Adrian Barber' in ITV's Cilla, and 'Luc' in Cucumber on Channel 4.

Jordan will be performing classics from the shows that have shaped his career along with his favourite artists and inspirations.