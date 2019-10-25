Jessica Chastain Will Lead A DOLL'S HOUSE In The West End

Two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award-winner Jessica Chastain is to make her UK theatre debut leading the company of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuiness.

The production is part of a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd at the Playhouse Theatre, which previews from 27 November, with James McAvoy in Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp. A Doll's House opens at Playhouse Theatre on 18 June, with previews from 10 June and runs until 5 September 2020.

Jamie Lloyd said today, "At The Jamie Lloyd Company, our aim is to work with the most exceptional actors in the world, offering them new and unexpected challenges. Jessica Chastain is a gifted artist and is, of course, well known and respected for her extraordinary screen performances. However, I'm delighted she is now returning to the stage - where her career began - in this bold reappraisal of Ibsen's great masterpiece."

The season sees The Jamie Lloyd Company and Ambassador Theatre Group offering 15,000 free tickets and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits, supported by British Airways.

£15 tickets will be available for specific Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances across the season. The first four of these performances will be for Cyrano de Bergerac and go on sale on Monday 4 November at 12pm with further dates to be announced.

A dedicated outreach manager will be distributing these tickets amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. If you work with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, please register your interest here.

With design by Soutra Gilmour. Full cast and creative team to be announced.

Tickets for A Doll's House will be available to book from January 2020. Individuals can register their interest here: www.thejamielloydcompany.com.





