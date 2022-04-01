JERUSALEM Leads April's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether epic West End shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. From a juicy revival to a new political play and a classic musical reborn, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. Jerusalem, Apollo Theatre

Mark Rylance is back as Johnny "Rooster" Byron in Jez Butterworth's legendary state-of-the-nation play, along with Mackenzie Crook as Ginger and original director Ian Rickson. What will this landmark production look like over a decade on? And how much will this crack team have redeveloped it for a very different climate? It's a fascinating proposition.

16 April-7 August. Book tickets here

2. Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Daniel Fish wowed Broadway with his sexy, semi-immersive, stripped-back revamp of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, and picked up a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2019. Now it comes to London, with an exciting cast featuring Anoushka Lucas, Arthur Darvill, Patrick Vaill, Greg Hicks, Ashley Samuels, Liza Sadovy, and Marisha Wallace.

26 April-25 June. Book tickets here

3. The Corn is Green, National Theatre

Nicola Walker stars as Miss Lily Moffat, a pioneer who wants to help young miners in rural North Wales to escape poverty by teaching them to read and write. This is the first London revival of Emlyn Williams' semi-autobiographical play in 35 years, helmed by Dominic Cooke; it finally arrives at the National after a pandemic delay.

7 April-11 June. Book tickets here

4. The 47th, Old Vic

Bertie Carvel plays Donald Trump in Mike Bartlett's blank-verse, future-history play. It's set in 2024, with America going to the polls - could Trump make a comeback? This incendiary production, directed by Rupert Goold, also stars Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris, Lydia Wilson as Ivanka Trump, Ben Onwukwe as Barack Obama, and Simon Williams as Joe Biden.

Until 28 May. Book tickets here

5. Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse

It's a rare outing for Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' satirical musical about a small town in America controlled by a mayoress who tries to make a profit from fake miracles - while also contending with a mass escape from the local asylum. Alex Young, who played Young Sally in the National's glorious Follies, leads the cast.

1 April-7 May. Book tickets here

6. Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Killing Eve and The Last Duel star Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller's thought-provoking one-woman show. Comer plays a brilliant criminal defence barrister whose views on the justice system are radically altered when she herself becomes the victim of sexual assault. Justin Martin directs.

15 April-18 June. Book tickets here

7. Zorro the Musical, Charing Cross Theatre

The iconic masked hero leaps into action in this sizzling show, adapted by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, and featuring music by John Cameron and the Gipsy Kings. Christian Durham directs a reimagined version of the musical, which is set in 1805 California, while Benjamin Purkiss stars as Zorro.

2 April-28 May. Book tickets here

8. Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's Globe

Lucy Bailey sets Shakespeare's riotous battle of the sexes in a palazzo in 1945 post-war Northern Italy. Her cast includes Lucy Phelps as Beatrice, Ralph Davis as Benedick, Katy Stephens as Leonata, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Hero, George Fouracres as Dogberry, Patrick Osbourne as Claudio, Olivier Husband as Don John, and Ferdy Roberts as Don Pedro.

22 April-23 October. Book tickets here

9. Scandaltown, Lyric Hammersmith

Mike Bartlett has an impressive three London shows running simultaneously: COCK, The 47th and Scandaltown. The latter is a contemporary take on the Restoration comedy, skewering the world of the rich and famous. Rachel O Riordan directs a cast that includes Rachael Stirling, Richard Goulding, Cecilia Appiah, Matthew Broome and Emma Cunniffe.

7 April-14 May. Book tickets here

10. Marys Seacole, Donmar Warehouse

Nadia Latif directs the UK premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about Mary Seacole, the trailblazing Jamaican nurse who helped soldiers during the Crimean War. This clever piece is an unusual take on the standard bio-drama. The cast features Olivia Williams, Kayla Meikle, Susan Wooldridge, Esther Smith, Déja J Bowens and Llewella Gideon.

15 April-4 June. Book tickets here

