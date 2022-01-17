JERSEY BOYS Extends Booking in London

A new booking period has been announced for the West End production of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS. Patrons will be able to book performances through to 2 October 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

The musical opened to rave reviews at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 28 July 2021.

JERSEY BOYS in the West End stars Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Also in the cast are Ben Irish (Bob Crewe), Mark Isherwood (Gyp de Carlo), Elliot Allinson (Swing), Koko Basigara (Lorraine), Melanie Bright (Mary Delgado), Jack Campbell (Swing), Carl Douglas (Norm/Hank), Matteo Johnson (Joe Pesci), Huon Mackley (Swing), Jacob McIntosh (Barry Belson), Bonnie Page (Swing), Andy Smith (Swing) and Helen Ternent (Francine).

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning, true-life phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide.

JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on 6 November 2005 and, by the time it closed over 11 years later on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It first ran in London's West End from 18 March 2008 to 26 March 2017 - nine amazing years - and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End.

JERSEY BOYS is now on its third UK & Ireland Tour through to April 2023, having previously played two record-breaking UK and Ireland Tours from 2014 to 2016 and from 2017 to 2019.

JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017 and resumed performances when Broadway reopened last autumn. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour is still breaking house records in cities across North America.

JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

JERSEY BOYS is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.

Box Office: 0333 009 6690 (calls cost 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge)

https://trafalgartheatre.com/shows/jersey-boys/