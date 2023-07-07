JERSEY BOYS Celebrates 18 Years and Reveals New Cast Members

The original Grammy, Tony and Olivier award-winning smash-hit musical, Jersey Boys, celebrates its 18th birthday after opening on Broadway in 2005.

Alongside the birthday celebrations, the London production is delighted to announce its new cast from 26th July at the Trafalgar Theatre. Luke Suri as Frankie Valli and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi continue their roles, with Peter Nash (Singin’ in the Rain UK tour) as Tommy De Vito and Declan Egan as Bob Gaudio, who previously played the role at the Piccadilly Theatre and on the UK tour, completing the Four Seasons.

Joining them will be Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe, Andy Barke as Gyp De Carlo, Kirsty Whelan as Mary Delgado, Oliver Tester as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski, Jacob McIntosh as Barry Belson, GRACIE Lai as Lorraine, Rosie Needham as Francine, Danny Knott, Bonnie Page, Olly Manley, Daniel Parkinson, Matthew Lawrence and Pearce Barron.

This musical extravaganza goes behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the true-life phenomenon and is currently booking until 28th January 2024. Christmas performances are now on sale.

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with the hits of The Four Seasons, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Howard Panter, producer for Trafalgar Entertainment Productions, said: “Eighteen years is a magnificent milestone for Jersey Boys and I’m thrilled that audiences continue to give standing ovations at the Trafalgar Theatre night after night. I can’t wait to see our incredible new cast take to the stage and perform the legendary hits that make Jersey Boys the smash hit musical it is”

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. Recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide. Jersey Boys was voted the favourite Olivier Winning musical of the 21st Century in a survey of theatregoers by The Stage newspaper. The musical opened to rave reviews at the newly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in July 2021.





Jersey Boys originally opened on Broadway on 6 November 2005 and ran for more than 11 years. It was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It ran in London’s West End from 2008 to 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. It has recently completed its third record-breaking UK & Ireland tour which ran until May 2023, having previously played two tours from 2014-2016 and from 2017-2019.

They had a look, an attitude, and a sound like no other. Sure, they were born in Jersey. But they were made in America.

During the month of July celebrate Independence Day with the original American Feel-Good Musical, Jersey Boys! Use promo code 4JULY online for all performances in July and have a drink on us!*

*T&Cs £75 (Band A seat) plus your choice of a Frankie cocktail (Gin, Prosecco, Passion Fruit syrup) or Brooklyn Lager (Alcohol Free option available). Valid on all performances 1 – 31 July. Subject to availability.







Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

Jersey Boys is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.