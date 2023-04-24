Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ian Charleson Awards 2023 Nominations Announced

The awards are in memory of actor Ian Charleson who died in 1990, aged 40.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Ian Charleson Awards 2023 Nominations Announced
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Eben Figueiredo,
Abiola Owokoniran & Rosie Sheehy

The nominees have been revealed for this year's Ian Charleson Awards.

The annual awards celebrate actors under 30 who have performed in a classical role, which is defined as a play written before 1918.

This year's nominees include EastEnders actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, for her performance in As You Like It at @sohoplace; Rosie Sheehy, for her roles in Richard III and All's Well That Ends Well at the RSC; Eben Figueiredo - who also made the shortlist in 2020 - for Much Ado About Nothing at The National Theatre; and Abiola Owokoniran, for his performance in English Touring Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest.

The nominees are:

Rose Ayling-Ellis, 28
As You Like It, @sohoplace

Ralph Davis, 27
Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's Globe

Eben Figueiredo, 27
Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre

Conor Glean, 27
Henry VI Rebellion, Henry VI War of the Roses, Richard III, RSC

Phoebe Horn, 22
Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre

Mirren Mack, 24
Hamlet, Bristol Old Vic

Rosy McEwen, 29
Othello, National Theatre

Abiola Owokoniran, 22
The Importance of Being Earnest, English Touring Theatre

William Robinson, 27
Britannicus, Lyric Hammersmith

Daniel Rock, 23
Richard II, Omnibus Theatre

Rosie Sheehy, 28
Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, RSC

Chanel Waddock, 26
Othello, Frantic Assembly

Claire Wetherall, 27
Much Ado About Nothing, Sheffield Theatres/Ramps on the Moon

Benjamin Wilson, 29
Much Ado About Nothing, Sheffield Theatres/Ramps on the Moon

This year's judges for the Ian Charleson Awards are: Robert Hastie, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, Alastair Coomer, head of casting at The National Theatre, and actors Emma Fielding and Ashley Zhangazha.

Last year's winner was Gloria Obianyo for her performance in Paradise at The National Theatre. Previous winners include Andrea Riseborough, David Oyelowo, Cush Jumbo, Rory Kinnear, Rebecca Hall, and Tom Hollander.

The awards are in memory of actor Ian Charleson who died of AIDS in 1990, aged only 40.

The Ian Charleson Awards are supported by The Sunday Times and The National Theatre.



David Morrissey Will Lead Harold Pinter Double-Bill at Theatre Royal Bath Next Year Photo
David Morrissey Will Lead Harold Pinter Double-Bill at Theatre Royal Bath Next Year
David Morrissey leads the cast in this compelling double bill of two works from one of the most influential British dramatists of the last century, Harold Pinter.
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Arti Photo
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Artists
The Southbank Centre and its family of six Resident Orchestras have announced its Autumn/Winter 2023/24 programme. Continuing to bring the greatest symphonic, chamber music, and recital repertoire to the stages while championing classical music for the 21st century by presenting new works and unique experiences, the Autumn/Winter programme features a host of established and emerging talent.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023 Photo
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season Programme
The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it is appointing Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor, as it launches the first half of the 2023/24 London season.
Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Years Palladium Pantomime PE Photo
Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary Will Lead The Cast Of This Year's Palladium Pantomime PETER PAN
Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes has announced the return to the West End of The London Palladium Pantomime for an eighth year, with Jennifer Saunders and Julian Clary leading the cast in a brand new production of Peter Pan.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Sir Simon Rattle: 'The Cuts Will All Be Back as Soon as The Proms Are Over'Sir Simon Rattle: 'The Cuts Will All Be Back as Soon as The Proms Are Over'
April 24, 2023

Sir Simon Rattle has expressed his despair about the future of classical music in Britain in an interview with The Times.
Former Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Len Goodman Dies at the Age of 78Former Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Len Goodman Dies at the Age of 78
April 24, 2023

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78, his manager has confirmed.
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £96 for MATILDA THE MUSICALBest of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £96 for MATILDA THE MUSICAL
April 24, 2023

Matilda The Musical is the multi award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl. Winner of 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda continues to delight audiences of all ages. 
MATILDA THE MUSICAL is Coming to Netflix UK/IE on 25 JuneMATILDA THE MUSICAL is Coming to Netflix UK/IE on 25 June
April 24, 2023

Netflix has finally announced the UK and Ireland streaming date for the hit film adaptation of Matilda on 25 June.
Coram Shakespeare Schools Foundation Launches Shakespearean Writing CompetitionCoram Shakespeare Schools Foundation Launches Shakespearean Writing Competition
April 20, 2023

The speeches Shakespeare “forgot” to write… a new creative competition for children and young people launches to celebrate 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio
share