Ian Charleson Awards 2023 Nominations Announced

The nominees have been revealed for this year's Ian Charleson Awards.

The annual awards celebrate actors under 30 who have performed in a classical role, which is defined as a play written before 1918.

This year's nominees include EastEnders actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, for her performance in As You Like It at @sohoplace; Rosie Sheehy, for her roles in Richard III and All's Well That Ends Well at the RSC; Eben Figueiredo - who also made the shortlist in 2020 - for Much Ado About Nothing at The National Theatre; and Abiola Owokoniran, for his performance in English Touring Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest.

The nominees are:

Rose Ayling-Ellis, 28

As You Like It, @sohoplace

Ralph Davis, 27

Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's Globe

Eben Figueiredo, 27

Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre

Conor Glean, 27

Henry VI Rebellion, Henry VI War of the Roses, Richard III, RSC

Phoebe Horn, 22

Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre

Mirren Mack, 24

Hamlet, Bristol Old Vic

Rosy McEwen, 29

Othello, National Theatre

Abiola Owokoniran, 22

The Importance of Being Earnest, English Touring Theatre

William Robinson, 27

Britannicus, Lyric Hammersmith

Daniel Rock, 23

Richard II, Omnibus Theatre

Rosie Sheehy, 28

Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, RSC

Chanel Waddock, 26

Othello, Frantic Assembly

Claire Wetherall, 27

Much Ado About Nothing, Sheffield Theatres/Ramps on the Moon

Benjamin Wilson, 29

Much Ado About Nothing, Sheffield Theatres/Ramps on the Moon

This year's judges for the Ian Charleson Awards are: Robert Hastie, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, Alastair Coomer, head of casting at The National Theatre, and actors Emma Fielding and Ashley Zhangazha.

Last year's winner was Gloria Obianyo for her performance in Paradise at The National Theatre. Previous winners include Andrea Riseborough, David Oyelowo, Cush Jumbo, Rory Kinnear, Rebecca Hall, and Tom Hollander.

The awards are in memory of actor Ian Charleson who died of AIDS in 1990, aged only 40.

The Ian Charleson Awards are supported by The Sunday Times and The National Theatre.