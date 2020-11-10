ITV Will Air GARY BARLOW'S NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

No air-date has been announced yet.

ITV has commissioned a one-off music special that promises to be a truly spectacular event held at a truly magnificent venue and featuring one of the UK's biggest stars.

Gary Barlow's Night At The Museum will see the award-winning singer songwriter performing both new music, from his new album 'Music Played By Humans', and some of his greatest hits accompanied by an orchestra in the splendid setting of London's iconic Natural History Museum. Gary will be joined through the night by a range of special guests including global superstar and friend Michael Bublé.

Guaranteed to be the hottest ticket in town, ITV viewers will have a front row seat at this exclusive music event. No air-date has been announced yet.

Gary Barlow: "I am so excited to host this music special. During a tumultuous time for the whole country, it feels amazing to be able to put on a proper night of entertainment at one of the most exciting locations in London and featuring some amazing guests and musicians. It's going to be a very special evening and even though we are staying inside at the moment, let's get our glad rags on and make believe we're heading out for the night"

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "We are thrilled to be working alongside the super talented Gary Barlow on what will be a wonderfully unique and exciting event giving ITV viewers the chance to sit back and enjoy some brilliant music from some of the biggest stars."

Gary Barlow's Night At The Museum is an ITV Studios Entertainment production for ITV. It was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV and David Smyth, Commissioner Entertainment, ITV. The executive producers are Sally Wood and Fiona Clark, ITV Studios Entertainment.

