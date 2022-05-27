Hornchurch's Queen's Theatre Gains Grade II Listed Status For Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch is to be listed a Grade II building in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It is one of just six sites across the country to be listed for the occasion, and the only one in London.

The theatre was opened in 1975 by Sir Peter Hall, director of The National Theatre.

The Hornchurch venue was named after the Queen. Her Majesty visited with the Duke of Edinburgh in 2003 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the theatre on its original site, which also coincided with the 50th anniversary of Her Majesty's coronation.

Mathew Russell, chief executive, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch said "We're so proud that Queen's T‎heatre Hornchurch has been Grade II listed, and to celebrate such a very special occasion.

"The theatre is a much loved and well utilised asset, at the heart of a changing community. This is an amazing opportunity to recognise its rich heritage, and as we approach our 70th anniversary, to help ensure an extraordinary and special building can continue to be enjoyed and cherished by many more millions of people into the future."