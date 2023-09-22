Here's How to Get Discounted Tickets to KING LEAR at Wyndham's Theatre

The Weekly Lottery, Day Tickets, and Advance Standing Tickets will all be priced at £20 per ticket, with no additional booking fees or charges.

Sep. 22, 2023

Here's How to Get Discounted Tickets to KING LEAR at Wyndham's Theatre

Following the sale of approximately one hundred £20 tickets per performance of King Lear, the producers announced the planned release of additional £20 tickets via three schemes.

The Weekly Lottery, Day Tickets, and Advance Standing Tickets will all be priced at £20 per ticket, with no additional booking fees or charges.

For more information and to purchase these  tickets, please visit Click Here

Weekly Lottery

14 tickets per performance in the front row of the Stalls will be made available via a lottery process on a weekly basis. 

An online lottery application process will open at 00:01am on Thursdays and close at 10am on the following Wednesday. Successful applicants will be notified at 1pm on Wednesdays and will have two hours to purchase their tickets.

Online application forms for the first draw will be available from Thursday 12 October. The first draw will take place on Wednesday 18 October for the first performance on 21 October, along with the following week’s performances.

Day Tickets

Additional seats in the front row of the Stalls, plus standing tickets located at the back of the Stalls will be released online at 10:30am on the morning of each performance day for any performances taking place that day.

Advance Standing Tickets

Standing tickets in the Grand Circle will be released online each Wednesday, following the weekly lottery draw, for the following week’s performances. This scheme will provide an opportunity for anyone who does not wish to participate in the lottery, or whose lottery application has been unsuccessful, to purchase £20 tickets in advance.

The production will run for 50 performances only and will have a running time of approximately 2 hours with no interval.

For further information, please visit Click Here




