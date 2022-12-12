Hampstead Theatre Confirms 'Commitment to Presenting New Writing'

The Board of Hampstead Theatre has issued a statement which outlines future plans for the theatre.

The ambition is to keep Hampstead Theatre open. To continue to create original theatre without creative restriction. To challenge, influence and shape the future of British Theatre.

In light of Arts Council England's decision to cut Hampstead Theatre's funding by 100% and with increased running costs due to the energy crisis, compounded by the post-pandemic world from which theatregoing is only just beginning to re-emerge, the theatre needs to create a new business model.

The plan in the short-term is to:

Fulfil its commitment to the season of new plays programmed in the Downstairs space and to reconfigure the main stage and transfer some of those plays to the larger auditorium.

Continue the INSPIRE programme to support new writers, currently funded until March 2024 under Roy Williams, which supports up to 15 playwrights annually.

To seek significant, immediate support from funders and to apply to Arts Council England for transition funding to see the theatre through this period while it develops a new business model.

In the long-term Hampstead Theatre plans to:

Curate a programme of work made up of new and contemporary plays for the main stage.

Continue the commitment to presenting new writing Downstairs.

Continue to support new writers through the INSPIRE programme.

Finance that work through box office sales, philanthropic support, co-production and independent finance.

The success will be to see Hampstead Theatre continue as a creative hub where writers, directors and all theatre-makers can flourish without fear of success or failure. A leading producing house in London's dynamic theatre ecology, making a completely unique contribution to the London, UK, and the international theatre scene.

