Hadley Fraser Will Bring Solo Concert to Cadogan Hall

West End star Hadley Fraser will perform his first ever solo concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 15 June at 6.30pm. The event marks the launch of his upcoming album, Things That Come and Go, produced by Fraser and Donald L Anderson for Palm Haven Studios, with arrangements and co-production by Sam Young.

The concert is presented in association with ADAMA® Entertainment and WestWay Music – the producers of Jamie Muscato and Lucie Jones’ solo concerts. This special evening will feature songs from the new album alongside other musical theatre favourites. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 11 February at www.cadoganhall.com.

Hadley Fraser is a leading West End actor with numerous credits in major productions to his name. Some of his more recent theatre credits include Opening Night (Gielgud Theatre), The Lehman Trilogy (Gillian Lynne Theatre) 2:22 A Ghost Story (Noel Coward Theatre), City Of Angels (Garrick Theatre), The Antipodes (National Theatre), The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre), Young Frankenstein (Garrick Theatre), Saint Joan, City Of Angels, Coriolanus, The Vote (all Donmar Warehouse), Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Bristol Old Vic), The Winter’s Tale & Harlequinade (Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company at the Garrick Theatre), The Machine (Manchester International Festival & Park Avenue Armoury, NYC), The Pajama Game (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Les Miserables (Queens & Palace Theatres). He has workshopped extensively for The National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Almeida Theatre, Old Vic and many others. His concert work includes Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Secret Garden (both London Palladium), Chess (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), South Pacific (National Concert Hall, Dublin), Carousel and The Light Princess (Cadogan Hall).

His film & television include The Gold, Gentleman Jack, All Is True, Murder On The Orient Express, The Legend Of Tarzan, Les Miserables, Decline & Fall, The Wrong Mans, Endeavour, Holby City, Doctor Who, Pompidou, Him and Sons Of Liberty.