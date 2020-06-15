HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN Plans Upcoming Performances in Powderham Castle Parking Lot

The New York Times has reported that Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain, which was set to begin a run at London's Apollo Theater, will now be performed beginning July 4 in the parking lot of Powderham Castle, which technically makes it the only West End show still standing in the midst of the pandemic.

"British theater is on the brink of total collapse," wrote the producer Sonia Friedman in The Daily Telegraph. "I know it sounds melodramatic...but it is a statement of fact."

Neal Foster, who penned Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain Foster shared:

"I don't think theaters will be open until at least next spring," he said. The motive in moving the performance to the parking lot of Powderham Castle is to continue telling stories and to pay his staff and freelancers.

