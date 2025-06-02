HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Will Return To The West End This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Sally Cade Holmes and Heather Shields, producers of critically acclaimed hit Hold On To Your Butts, have announced a limited Summer West End engagement returning to the Arts Theatre from 7 July – 31 August under The Choir of Man with performances on sale now.

Recent Cutbacks' live shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time is performed by just two actors and a live Foley artist.

Sally Cade Holmes & Heather Shields, Producers said: “We're thrilled to be playing our third London season after a Jurassic jaunt around the UK - proof that, like a certain prehistoric park, life really does find a way.”

A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley, Hold On To Your Butts was created by Recent Cutbacks, directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, Off-Broadway), developed with Nick Abeel, Kyle Schaefer & Blair Busbee, and stars Jack Baldwin (The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, West End) and Charlie Richards (The Play That Goes Wrong West End, The Unfriend West End) who also serves as associate director, with live sound and foley by Charlie Ives (A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story, Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace; Private Lives, West End). A Cappella arrangements are by Kelsey Didion, and Lighting Design is by Christopher Nairne.

Recent Cutbacks is a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014. Their critically acclaimed work sits at the intersection of comedy and theatre. They're best known for live movie parodies that fuse humour, nostalgia, and lo-fi spectacle.

Their projects invite audiences to see the world with a newfound exuberance and remind us why we fell in love with movies, theatre, and storytelling in the first place.

