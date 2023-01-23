HILDEGARD VON BINGEN Heads to VAULT Festival 2023 Next Month

Drawing together music, movement and a multi-generational female ensemble, Hildegard von Bingen will delve into the life of celebrated 12th century abbess, mystic and composer Saint Hildegard. This physical performance incorporates the figure's own words with contemporary perspectives of womanhood to explore the span of women's life, their value as well as the trials and tribulations of living with a spiritual gift. Considered the Patron Saint of music and poetry, the performance will use multimedia and soundscapes to viscerally externalise the voices in her head. Workshopping and developing the piece with a cast of three women, it will shine a light on the forces and pressure that shaped this multifaceted icon helping us to understand what it means to always live in fear, with wisdom, and by the values of a life devoted to God. Even given her venerated status in history, it will enquire: did Hildegard ever feel truly free?

Hildegard began experiencing intense prophetic - and often apocalyptic - visions and communications with God at an early age. Suffering through chronic illness, she kept her transcendental insights hidden from those around her until her forties, fearing she would be branded a lunatic or, worse, a witch. When she finally revealed herself as a visionary, music, poetry, and wisdom spilled out of her, and she became one of the few prominent women in Medieval church history. Hildegard von Bingen was initially developed during Invulnerable Nothing's BarnLab residency in May 2022.

Creator and performer Kristin Winters said "The valuing and devaluing of women as they age and the pervasive fear felt by women afraid to speak their truth are all such rich territories to explore, which is why Hildegard is such an inspiring figure to showcase. It's very thrilling to work with such an incredible team to bring her inner life onto the stage. Sarah and Miriam are performers with such strong voices, experiences, and opinions, and I'm excited to see how we can breathe life into the inner demons and dreams that made Hildegard who she was as well as develop the piece for future performances."

Founded by Kristin Winters in 2019, Bound By Theatre premiered with a sell-out performance of SMOKE at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that summer. Bound By Theatre has gone on to produce sell out productions at the Brighton, Bloomsbury, and United Solo Theatre Festivals. Bound By Theatre produces published and original work. With roots in laboratory theatre, the company explores the moments when the body can express what words cannot. They seek to examine the topics and questions that are often considered taboo, or from which we want to turn away, and hopes to create an environment that encourages the audience to ask - and maybe answer - questions from which they would otherwise steer clear or find too uncomfortable to broach.