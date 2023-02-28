Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gyles Brandreth Announces National Tour with CAN'T STOP TALKING

He will also be performing at the Assembly George Square at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer

Feb. 28, 2023  
Novelist, actor, ex MP, podcaster and best-selling biographer Gyles Brandreth just can't stop talking as he returns to the stage this summer. Kicking off his tour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the jumper-loving This Morning star, has been burbling and babbling since he was a baby. The award-winning raconteur, wordsmith and verbivore, who holds be the world record for the longest-ever after-dinner speech (12 and a half hours!) suffers from logorrhea and in his hilarious new one-man show he is trying to work out why..

From 40 years on Radio 4's Just A Minute to 4 years on Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox, he can't keep his mouth shut. He even talks in his sleep. What's it all about? He's going to tell you - because this is his life story: a roller-coaster of tales and revelations from his unlikely life in showbusiness and politics. There will be surprises too (for him and you) when the audience spins a wheel to decide what he's going to talk about next.

A former Oxford Scholar, President of the Oxford Union and MP for the City of Chester, Gyles Brandreth's career has ranged from being a Whip and Lord Commissioner of the Treasury in John Major's government to starring in his own award-winning musical revue in London's West End.

A prolific broadcaster, Gyles has appeared on QI, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, Pointless and is a reporter and presenter for The One Show (BBC 1), as well as Dictionary Corner's most frequent resident on Countdown (Channel 4). On stage he has appeared most recently in Hamlet and The Importance of Being Earnest. He is the Chancellor of the University of Chester, a columnist for The Oldie and the author of seven Victorian murder mysteries featuring Oscar Wilde as his detective now published in 22 countries around the world. His Sunday Times best-sellers include a biography of Elizabeth II, Word Play, The 7 Secrets of Happiness, and, most recently, his autobiography, Odd Boy Out.

He's won the Audience Award for Most Popular Show on the Fringe, multiple 5-star reviews and every time he's been to Edinburgh his shows have sold out.




