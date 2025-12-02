Greenwich Theatre Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Season Featuring Four Major Productions and Expanded Artist Support

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greenwich Theatre will unveil an expansive Spring/Summer 2026 season featuring four in-house productions, new writing initiatives, and performances from visiting companies.

The season will include the UK premiere of Neil LaBute’s AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL, a new musical interpretation of ROMEO AND JULIET, Anthony Spargo’s adaptation of THE LITTLE MERMAID, and the 2026 Greenwich Theatre Pantomime.

Additional programming will include visiting artists, children’s theatre, community events, and the continuation of the Emerging Artists Programme.

SPRING/SUMMER 2026 SEASON

Greenwich Theatre will introduce its Spring/Summer 2026 season, expanding its programming as part of its continued development as a producing venue and supporter of emerging artists. The season will begin with the UK premiere of Neil LaBute’s AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL, followed by a new summer staging of ROMEO AND JULIET, a family production of THE LITTLE MERMAID, and the 2026 Greenwich Theatre Pantomime. Across the year, the theatre will also host visiting companies, children’s theatre events, scratch nights, and community programming.

Artistic Director James Haddrell said that the 2026 season reflects ongoing growth in in-house production and the theatre’s commitment to developing work by both established artists and early-career creatives. The theatre will also continue its fundraising engagements and partnerships, with events scheduled throughout the season.

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL, written by Neil LaBute, will run from 30 March to 4 April. The collection brings together a decade of LaBute’s short plays originally written for the LaBute New Theater Festival in the United States. The production will mark the work’s first presentation in the United Kingdom and will be staged at Greenwich Theatre for a limited run, presented by special arrangement with The Gersh Agency.

ROMEO AND JULIET

ROMEO AND JULIET will be produced from 26 June to 2 August 2026. The production will offer a new summer staging of Shakespeare’s story of two young lovers caught between the divisions of their families. The adaptation will incorporate theatrical and musical elements and will form part of the theatre’s long-term plan to establish a recurring summer Shakespeare tradition in southeast London.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

THE LITTLE MERMAID, adapted by Anthony Spargo, will run from 7 to 23 August 2026. This new family production will follow the story of a young heroine who makes a bargain with the Sea Witch in pursuit of a life on land. The adaptation will bring audiences into an underwater world shaped through music, character-driven storytelling, and Spargo’s approach to reimagining classic tales.

GREENWICH THEATRE PANTO 2026

The 2026 GREENWICH THEATRE PANTO will run from November 2026 through January 2027. Building on recent award-winning pantomime productions at the venue, the new production will feature the theatre’s hallmark approach to holiday storytelling, festive design, and family programming. The title and creative details will be announced at a later date, and tickets are currently on sale.

VISITING COMPANIES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

The visiting programme for 2026 will include An Audience with Arthur Smith on 12 January, An Audience with Sir Derek Jacobi and Richard Clifford on 19 January, and ProForca Theatre’s co-produced revival of Flashbang! from 27 to 31 January. Additional programming will include Our Little Hour on 5 February, a musical play exploring the life of footballer and First World War officer Walter Tull, followed by a post-show discussion featuring Ledley King and Chris Lewis. The 2026 Greenwich Children's Theatre Festival will open with There's A Snake In My School! on 27 and 29 March.

Throughout the season, the theatre will continue to present a range of comedy, new work, musical events, and one-night engagements, reflecting the venue’s role as a producing and presenting house for London artists and touring companies.

EMERGING ARTISTS PROGRAMME 2026

The Greenwich Theatre Emerging Artists Programme will continue year-round, offering early-career artists opportunities for collaboration, resource sharing, and creative development. The monthly Scratch Night series will return, providing artists with a platform to test new ideas before an audience. Submissions for 2026 programming are now open to visiting emerging companies, expanding the theatre’s support network and fostering new partnerships across the year. Information is available through the theatre’s website.