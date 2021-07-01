Gemma Knight Jones and Sam Oladeinde Join the Cast of COME FROM AWAY at the Phoenix Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

As the multi award-winning Come From Away prepares to welcome audiences back to The Phoenix Theatre in London from 22 July, the international hit musical announces two new members of the London cast and confirms the full Come From Away UK family, on and off stage.

Gemma Knight Jones (Falsettos, Sister Act UK Tour, Hairspray UK Tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) will play Hannah and others, and Sam Oladeinde (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, A Christmas Carol, The Prince of Egypt) will play Bob and others.

They join the current London cast Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), and Emma Salvo (Janice and others) with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The UK production team for Come From Away includes Claire Sibley (Company Manager), Diane Norburn (Stage Manager on the Book), Alexandra Legg (Assistant Stage Manager), Sophie Macfadyen (Assistant Stage Manager), Joey Pocket (Assistant Stage Manager), Alice Jenkins (Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager), Andy Yiannaki (Sound No. 1), Rebecca Page (Sound No. 2), Olivia McColl (Sound No. 3), Oliver Burridge (Sound No. 3 Maternity Cover), Thomas King (Automation), Rose Connelly (Head of Wardrobe), Lucy Edgeworth (Wardrobe Assistant), Derek Johnston (Dresser), Rochelle Porter (Head of Wigs), Milly Roberts-Smith (Head of Wigs Maternity Cover), Jasmine Roy (Wigs Assistant), Josh Attwood (LX Show Chief), Alex Wintle (Deputy Show LX), Suzie Harrison (Follow Spot Operator), Jemma Newton (Follow Spot Operator), Anthony Pearson (Technical Swing), Playful Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals (General Management), Luke Shires Marketing (Marketing Directors), Natalie McCormack (Ticketing and Sales Management), AKA (Artwork Design and Advertising), Mediacom (Digital Media), Matthew Murphy (Production Photographer), Story House PR (Press Representative), Shine Creative Solutions (Partnerships and Promotions), Chris Luscombe (Health and Safety Consultant), Sophie Lane (Physiotherapist), Ross Williams (General Manager of The Phoenix Theatre), Chris Ioannou (Assistant General Manager of The Phoenix Theatre), Vivienne Litherland (Phoenix Theatre Administrator), Mark Poisson (Phoenix Theatre Sales and Ticketing Manager), Charlotte Bezant (Phoenix Theatre Deputy Sales and Ticketing Manager), Alice Mowatt and Harry Cutts (Phoenix Theatre Box Office Assistants), Gary Swain (Phoenix Theatre Master Carpenter), Rebecca Wide (Phoenix Theatre Deputy Master Carpenter), Gary Hamilton (Phoenix Theatre Chief Electrician), Tamsyn Ross (Phoenix Theatre Deputy Chief Electrician), Kayleigh Aston, Lauren Donnelly and Emma Harper (Phoenix Theatre Customer Experience Supervisors), Simon Moore (Phoenix Theatre Cellar Person), Kellie Barker and Rebecca Zamani (Phoenix Theatre Stage Door Keepers).

The Come From Away Creative team include Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Book, Music and Lyrics), Christopher Ashley (Director), Kelly Devine (Musical Staging), Ian Eisendrath (Music Supervision and Arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), David Brian Brown (Hair Design), August Eriksmoen (Orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (Casting), Joel Goldes (Dialect Coach), Michael Rubinoff (Creative Consultant), Bob Hallett (Newfoundland Music Consultant), Shirley Fishman (Dramaturg), Tara Overfield Wilkinson (Associate Director and Choreographer UK), Kirsty Malpass (Assistant Director and Choreographer UK), Richard J. Hinds (Associate Choreographer US), Jenna Carino (Associate Scenic Designer), Devario Simmons (Associate Costume Designer), Ryan O'Gara (Associate Lighting Designer US), Warren Letton (Associate Lighting Designer and Programmer UK), Russell Godwin (Associate Sound Designer), Matt Towell (Production Manager), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall (Props Supervisor), Sabrina Cuniberto (Costume Supervisor), and Betty Marini (Hair and Wigs Supervisor).

The Come From Away band includes Alan Berry (Musical Director/UK Musical Supervisor), Matt Bashford (Whistles/Irish Flute/Uillean Pipes), Aoife Mairead Ní Bhriain (Fiddle), Oli Briant (Electric/Acoustic Guitar), Justin Quinn (Acoustic Guitars/Mandolins/Bouzouki), Joey Grant (Electric and Acoustic Bass), Ray Fean (Bodhrán/Percussion), Ian Whitehead (Drums/Percussion), Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director), Andrew Barrett for Lionella Music, LLC (Electronic Music Design), Phij Adams (Associate Keyboard Programmer), Ryan Driscoll (Music Preparation), and David Gallagher (Orchestral Management).

Tickets for Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre are available via comefromawaylondon.co.uk.