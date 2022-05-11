Gary Barlow Announces Wolverhampton Residency With A DIFFERENT STAGE

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer, Gary Barlow has today announced A DIFFERENT STAGE, his theatrical one man stage show telling his story, in his words will play at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 17 - 20 November 2022.

Tickets are on sale exclusively to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am online on Thursday 12 May. Public sales open at 9:30am on Friday 13 May online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

A DIFFERENT STAGE premiered at The Brindley, the award-winning theatre in Runcorn, Cheshire, in February to a rapturous reception from his delighted fans. He has since played to sell-out audiences in Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh and has announced his West End debut at the London's Duke of York's Theatre in August. Today Gary confirmed dates in Wolverhampton.

Created by Gary and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A DIFFERENT STAGE sees Gary narrate the journey of his life alongside the music from his incredible discography. In a project unlike anything he's ever done before, Gary will take the audience behind the curtain, with nothing off limits in this special performance.

Gary said: "Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I've done shows where I sit and talk to people. I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it's like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether."

Gary Barlow is one of Britain's most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland; working alongside Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical; and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates.

Tickets are on sale exclusively to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am online on Thursday 12 May. Public sales open at 9:30am on Friday 13 May online at grandtheatre.co.uk.