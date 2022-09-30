Gala Concert Will Stream Exclusively On digitaltheatre.com

digitaltheatre.com will exclusively stream the amazing Gala Concert, REGENERATE: Lost Songs from the Musicals from Monday 3rd October 2022.

REGENERATE - a Gala Concert with songs by Elton John, Don Black, Tim Rice, Stephen Schwartz and many more, performed by Olivier Award Winners Adrian Lester, Janie Dee, Douglas Hodge and George Maguire; Ex - SIX Queens Natalie Paris and Grace Mouat; plus Duncan James, Anita Dobson, Alice Fearn, Luke Friend, Frances Mayli McCann and many more!

Streaming for just 10 weeks on digitaltheatre.com buy tickets now, for £7.99, for a front row seat to see stars from the world of musical theatre singing songs by the greats of musical theatre - with proceeds to support of charity Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) and Musical Theatre Network (MTN).

Titans of musical theatre, support emerging musical theatre talent by gifting their favourite songs cut from their classic shows, or have chosen songs from their new projects; culminating in an incredible REGENERATE Gala Concert of 16 wonderful musical theatre songs!

Complete line up of SONGS and PERFORMERS:

Tony Award-winning writers of SIX Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss gift a new composition How Far We've Come to be sung by an original SIX cast member and Olivier-nominee Natalie Paris.

Tony Award-winning writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Anastasia) sent a song from their forthcoming Broadway show Little Dancer, called Life Of The Person, to be performed by Adrian Lester.

Oscar winner Don Black and Debbie Wiseman's It's Still Me In Here from their brand new musical Feather Boy sung by Anita Dobson.

Elton John and Tim Rice's song I Could Not Miss You More (cut from the movieGnomeo and Juliet) to be sung by Duncan James.

Emerging writers Kit Buchan and Jim Barne's jettisoned song Midtown Christmas Eve from The Season to be sung by Grace Mouat (Legally Blonde, SIX) and Dan Partridge (Danny in Grease).

Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's song cut from Miss Saigon, Too Much for One Heart, will be sung by Desmonda Cathabel (winner of 2022 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of The Year).

Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) is gifting Leaving Myself Behind from his new project Marley. He will accompany the Broadway actor Michael McCorry Rose on the piano.

Composer / lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, The Addams Family) gifts It Should Be Funny from musical Jerry Christmas, written with Daniel Goldfarb (The Amazing Mrs Maisel), to be sung by Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee (Follies).

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor and writer Douglas Hodge (101 Dalmatians) will perform Counting The Hairs from his musical Wigmaker, written with dramatist Bryony Lavery.

A duet from Masi Asare (Paradise Square, recently on Broadway) How Would You Know? from new show Rishvor, sung by Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) andAisha Jawando who is currently playing Tina in The Tina Turner Musical.

Stuart Brayson's song You And Me Buddy, written for From Here to Eternity, will be performed by Olivier Award-winner George Maguire (Dave Davies in Sunny Afternoon) and Luke Friend (X Factor finalist).

Emerging composing talent Omar Baroud (Cliff in Cabaret) will be singing a duetWithout from his new musical After Elijah with Hanna Khogali (Britannicus). Omar is the most recent recipient of the Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Award in association with MMD.

Another brand-new musical song from Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic), from his current writing project The Great Bridge about the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge. The song For My Father will be sung by Luke McCall (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera).

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe's Mrs. Me, written for a romcom movie, "which like so many projects in Tinseltown bit the dust long before the final script", will be sung byMichael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde).

New writer Urielle Klein Mekongo sings her song Nobody's There from Black Power Desk.

Canadian husband and wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Come From Away) have gifted an early song, Subway Sparrow, sung by Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie & Clyde, Chess In Concert).

Composer, comedian, actress and musician, Vikki Stone (The John Bishop Show, The Now Show - BBC R4) hosts the Gala Concert, creating a glorious evening of musical theatre.

Theatrical Rights Worldwide are lead sponsor of REGENERATE. The event is also supported by Music Theatre International and Clintons Solicitors.

Conceived and Produced by Neil Marcus. Musical Director Nick Barstow. Studio Producer Bartek Podkowa. Supporting BEAM2023 - removing financial barriers for creatives to share their work at the UK's biggest showcase of new musical theatre.