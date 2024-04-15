GUYS & DOLLS Will Extend a Final Time at The Bridge Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nicholas Hytner's critically acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls announces its final extension, with tickets on sale until 04 January 2024.

The Bridge's production of Guys & Dolls, which opened in March 2023, immerses audiences in one of the greatest musicals of all time. This unlikeliest of love stories is packed with hit songs, including the showstopping ‘Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat', ‘Luck Be a Lady' and ‘Take Back Your Mink'. In this production the seating is wrapped around the action, while the immersive tickets transport audiences to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana.

With this final extension, audiences have one last chance to enjoy the award-winning Guys & Dolls before the theatre is transformed again, for new, soon to be announced, productions in 2025.

Guys & Dolls stars Owain Arthur (The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors, The Lord of the Rings) in the role of Nathan Detroit, George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, MAMMA MIA!) in the role of Sky Masterson, Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge!, Cinderella) in the role of Miss Adelaide, Celinde Schoenmaker (Howard Goodall's Love Story, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) in the role of Sarah Brown and Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come From Away; nominated for Best British Actor in a Musical at the Black British Theatre Awards) in the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Niall Buggy plays Arvide Abernathy, Cornelius Clarke plays Lieutenant Brannigan, Cameron Johnson plays Big Jule, TJ Lloyd plays Rusty Charlie, Ryan Pidgen plays Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott plays General Cartwright, and Dashaun Vegas plays Harry the Horse.

The rest of the cast includes Iroy Abesamis, Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Saffi Needham, Sophie Pourret, James Revell, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley, Charlotte Scott (Co-Dance Captain), Hollie Jane Stephens and Dale White (Dance Captain, Fight Captain).

Guys & Dolls – A Musical Fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon – has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins and Lily Dyble, casting by Charlotte Sutton, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Since opening, Guys & Dolls has won a number of awards; in November 2023, it won Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, in February 2024 it won three awards at the WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival, in March 2024 it won the Critics' Circle Theatre Awards for Best Musical (The Peter Hepple Award) and in April 2024

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins won The Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.