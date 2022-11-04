GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol Announced At The Other Palace

The Other Palace has announced that the spicy, inventive and irreverently hilarious Ghosted - Another F***ing Christmas Carol, from the writers and director behind Above The Stag Theatre's pantomimes, is coming to The Other Palace Studio from 1 to 24 December. Working on the principle "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em", Ghosted is a fast, festive and feel-good adults-only update of Charles Dickens' beloved, timeless and overdone fable.

Eloisa Scrooge is the world's worst boss, until she's nominated for a Christmas Eve makeover from an exuberant trio of queer ghosts.

Taking her back to her past, and forwards to the shocking future that awaits her if she doesn't change her ways, they show her a life that's lost its way, and her impact on those around her - most of all her beleaguered assistant Bobbi Cratchitt.

Performed by a multi-tasking cast of just four actors and laced with atmospheric and cheekily rewritten Christmas carols, this fresh take on the much-loved fable is a festive comedy of terrors.

Director Andrew Beckett says, "You might think London needs another A Christmas Carol like Scrooge needs a lottery ticket but we're bringing you the heart-warming festive favourite like you've never seen it before: funnier, shorter, ruder and camper, yet with everything that we love about Dickens' magical and moving story intact, with a few fun twists along the way."

The Other Palace Artistic Director, Paul Taylor-Mills, says 'I've been a massive fan of Jon and Martin's pantomimes for many years. Their collaboration with director Andrew Beckett is deliciously naughty and I'm thrilled that they've made the short trip across the river to bring Christmas cheer to our The Other Palace audiences. Their hilarious adult pantos are as important to the soul for grown-ups as the traditional pantomime is for children and there's no doubt that Ghosted is going to make us blush slightly more than a normal Christmas cracker! Can't wait!'

Ghosted - Another F***ing Christmas Carol is written by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper, lyrics by Jon Bradfield, and directed by Andrew Beckett. Cast to be announced.