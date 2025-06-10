Further Details Revealed For UK and Ireland Tour of MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Further details have been announced for the 2026/2027 UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL. The tour will open at Manchester Opera House on 23 February 2026 before touring to venues across the UK and Ireland until the end of January 2027.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung. Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs.

MEAN GIRLS, the smash-hit musical comedy based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film of the same name, had its first West End performance at the Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, where it was seen by over 330,000 people and played until 8 June 2025. MEAN GIRLS recently took home the coveted ‘Best New Musical' award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards.

MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and recently completed a second US tour. In addition, in 2024, Paramount Pictures released a new twist on the fan-favourite film from the comedic mind of Tina Fey with a fresh and fun re-telling of the story featuring sensational musical performances.

The musical MEAN GIRLS has a book by Tina Fey, music and vocal arrangements by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, musical supervision/vocal, dance, incidental and additional music arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by John Clancy and dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

Tour Dates

Monday 23 February – Saturday 7 March 2026

Manchester Opera House

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 March 2026

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

On Sale Soon

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 April 2026

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 April 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 May 2026

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

On Sale Soon

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026

Hull New Theatre

Https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026

Bournemouth Pavillion

Https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 9 June – Saturday 20 June 2026

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Https://www.goh.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 June 2026

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Monday 29 June – Saturday 11 July 2026

The King's Theatre, Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Soon

Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 1 August 2026

Cliff's Pavillion, Southend

Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 August 2026

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 25 August – Saturday 5 September 2026

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 September 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Soon

Monday 28 September – Saturday 3 October 2026

The Hawth Crawley

Https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

On Sale Soon

Monday 5 – Saturday 10 October 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Monday 19 – Saturday 31 October 2026

Liverpool Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 November 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

On Sale Soon

Monday 18 – Saturday 30 January 2027

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

