Full Cast Set For West End Transfer of GIANT Starring John Lithgow

The full cast has been announced for the West End transfer of the Royal Court Theatre’s production of Giant, written by Mark Rosenblatt, directed by Nicholas Hytner and designed by Bob Crowley.

Nominated for five Olivier Awards (Best New Play, Best Actor for John Lithgow, Best Supporting Actor for Elliot Levey, Best Supporting Actress for Romola Garai and Best Director for Nicholas Hytner), the sold-out hit, which premiered at the Royal Court in September 2024, will run for 14 weeks only at the Harold Pinter Theatre, from 26 April - 2 August 2025, with opening night on 1 May 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Aya Cash (The Boys, The Franchise, You’re the Worst) will make her West End debut as US Publisher Jessie Stone, with Tessa Bonham Jones (Dune: Prophecy, The Young Woman and the Sea) returning to the production as Hallie. Completing the cast are Tony and Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow (Conclave, The Crown recently announced as Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series) as Roald Dahl, Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Cold War, Patriots, Good) as Tom Maschler, Olivier Award-nominee Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S) as Felicity Crosland, and Richard Hope (Hijack) as Wally Saunders.

“I wanted to put you bang in the picture. Appraise you of the difficulties. Because, in case you hadn’t noticed, he’s a human f-ing boobytrap. And now, guess what, surprise surprise, boom!”

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends...

It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, Giant explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

The production features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting by Arthur Carrington with additional US casting (Jessie Stone) by Daniel Swee. General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd and Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer for the West End Production.

