Full Cast Set For ROAM Concert at the Shaftesbury Theatre

The producers of ROAM, a new musical, have announced the full cast. Directed by Rupert Hands (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Evita, London Palladium) with choreography by Olivier Award winner James Cousins (Guys and Dolls; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bridge Theatre), ROAM will have a special one-night only concert production at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday 23 November 2025.

Featuring a high-voltage rock-pop-Romani fusion score, ROAM features music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen with a book by Michael Dovid and is based on his original concept.

Joining the company for the concert will be Angela Caesar (Caroline, or Change) as Sabria, Jonathan Charles (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Chor, Fred Double (Aladdin) as Taren, Emma Farnell-Watson (Ammonia) as Mom, Alex Given (Book of Mormon) as Tshiri, ALI GOLDSMITH (As Long As The Stars Last) as Zelvain, Indiana Hawkes (Sing Street) as Ori, Michael Lin (Evita) as Zyava, Emma Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.) as Khelia, Shayna McPherson (Sunset Blvd.) as Tarpine and Adam Strong (Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Bichot & Staro Phuro.

They join the previously announced Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (A Face in the Crowd, Young Vic; Funny Girl, Broadway) as Yoska, Jordan Luke Gage (&Juliet; Bonnie & Clyde, West End) as Stefo, Frances Mayli McCann (The Great Gatsby; Bonnie & Clyde, West End) as Aishe, Diego Rodriguez (Evita, West End; Sunset Blvd., Broadway) as Pesha, Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown; &Juliet, West End) as Vodoma and Hope Lavelle (The Phantom of the Opera, international tour) as Nanoka with Olivier Award winner David Thaxton (Sunset Blvd., West End & Broadway; Come From Away, West End) as Philippe.

Ramin Karimloo says: “Roam brings us closer to each other by speaking to what binds us together as opposed to what sets us apart. Roam boldly examines how far we'll go to hold on to love, culture and family in the face of existential danger”.

When a nomadic clan's caravan breaks down in hostile territory on the way to a sacred festival, they are forced to stop and confront the ghosts of their past. At the centre stands Yoska, a father tormented by loss and regret, whose unexpected return throws his sons Stefo and Pesha into a storm of loyalty, rivalry, and long-buried grief.

As tensions ignite, romances spark, and old wounds resurface, the family must decide: will they succumb to old fear and hate or pursue a future worth fighting for?

With propulsive rhythms, fiery humour, and moments of raw vulnerability, ROAM is both an intimate and epic universal tale of survival, identity, and the courage to dream of a better tomorrow.

Writers' note: “ROAM is a universal story that reflects our past, present, and future through the lens of a dynamic family within a resilient marginalized community,” says Dovid. “To share a journey that explores what it takes to confront hate, kindle light, and pass the torch forward feels more urgent, resonant, and essential than ever.”

ROAM was previously workshopped with Romani theatre company Giuvlipen and the National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest and had a private industry presentation in New York City earlier this year. Additional book material is by Romana Isabella and Cultural Consultation is by Hope Lavelle.

Musical Supervision and Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler; Nick Barstow will act as Musical Director; Vocal Arrangements by Cynthia Meng; Arrangements by Oyen and Kikoler.

Set & Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Design by Peter Small; Sound Design by Sound Quiet Time; Casting by Nick Hockaday.

ROAM is produced by Bandits Roost Entertainment, Ramin Karimloo, Mercy Productions, Wojita Productions, and AnnJen Productions.