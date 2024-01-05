Full Cast Set For PLAZA SUITE, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Plus, details for the previously announced £40 daily lottery are also now confirmed.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Plaza Suite

Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming West End transfer of Neil Simon’s hit comedy PLAZA SUITE which will run at the Savoy Theatre from 17 January – 31 March and is directed by Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Joining the previously announced two-time Tony Award® winner Matthew Broderick as Sam Nash/Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley and two-time Emmy Award® winner Sarah Jessica Parker, who makes her West End debut, as Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley will be Rohit Gokani as The Waiter, Charlie Oscar as Jean McCormack/Mimsey Hubley and Eric Sirakian as Bellhop/Boden Eisler. The company will also include Nick Barclay (Standby Sam Nash/ Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley), Caroline Sheen (Standby Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley), Jamie Coyne (Understudy Bellhop / The Waiter / Boden Eisler) and Hannah Morrison (Understudy Jean McCormack / Mimsey Hubley).

Details for the previously announced £40 daily lottery are also now confirmed. At every performance, ten tickets - normally located on the front row of the stalls - will be exclusively available for purchase by lottery winners. Winners will be randomly selected every Monday for all of the performances in the following week (with the exception of the first draw on Monday 15 January, which will cover all performances in both weeks commencing 15 and 22 January). Winners will be sent a unique booking link (maximum 2 tickets per person) and have 24 hours to pay for their tickets. To enter the lottery, visit Click Here from midday on Wednesday 10 January.

In PLAZA SUITE, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker play three different couples in one famous hotel room. Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom.

In New York, PLAZA SUITE became the must-have ticket for Broadway audiences. The production played to sold-out houses and shattered multiple box-office records at the Hudson Theatre, becoming the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history during its limited 19-week engagement.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award® winner John Lee Beatty (Set Design), Tony Award® winner Jane Greenwood (Costume Design), five-time Tony Award® winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Tony Award® winner Marc Shaiman (Original Music), and Jim Carnahan (Casting Director).

PLAZA SUITE is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Craig Haffner & Sherry Wright Theatricals and Mike Isaacson.




