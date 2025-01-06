Full Cast Set For Lynette Linton's National Theatre Revival Of Michael Abbensetts' ALTERATIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced full casting for Bush Theatre Artistic Director Lynette Linton's revival of award-winning Guyana-born British writer Michael Abbensetts' Alterations. Illuminating the Guyanese experience of 1970s London and highlighting the aspirations and sacrifices of the Windrush generation, this new production will be the largest ever staging, reinvigorated with additional material by writer Trish Cooke (Black Street Mammy).

Alterations is part of the Black Plays Archive based at The National Theatre, an online catalogue of the first professional production in the UK of plays written by Black British, African, and Caribbean playwrights. Previous announced cast include Arinzé Kene (Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Story) making his National Theatre debut as Walker Holt and Cherrelle Skeete (Hanna) returning to The National Theatre as Darlene Holt.

Further casting announced today includes Karl Collins (Nine Night) as Horace, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Small Island) as Buster, Raphel Famotibe (Wonder Boy) as Courtney, Tyler Fayose (Phoenix Rise) as Ensemble + Understudy Walker, Richard Emerson Gould (The Vaudvillains) as Ensemble + Understudy Mr Nat, Joshua John (Romeo & Juliet) as Ensemble + Understudy Courtney, Colin Mace (War Horse) as Mr Nat, Samuel Nunes de Souza (The Prince and the Pauper) as Ensemble + Understudy Horace/Buster and Yolanda Ovide (Slave: A Question of Freedom) as Ensemble + Understudy Darlene.

Walker Holt has big dreams for his tailor's shop, and an even bigger order to complete. Over the course of 24 hours, he must work tirelessly to satisfy his new client's impossible tailoring needs. But as the night goes on, it's not just the trouser hems that start to fray, as tensions rise, and Walker's friendships and relationships are pushed to their limits. His success comes at a cost, but what price is he willing to pay?

Director Lynette Linton is joined by set and Costume Designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, movement director Shelley Maxwell, composer XANA, sound designer George Dennis, Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer Cynthia De La Rosa, casting director Naomi Downham, fight director Kate Waters, dramatherapist Wabriya King, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, assistant voice coach Tamsin Newlands, associate set and Costume Designer Natalie Johnson and staff director Kaleya Bax.

Playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 20 February to 5 April 2025, press performance on Thursday 27 February 2025, 7pm.

