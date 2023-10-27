Footsbarn Theatre Returns to the London Stage With LITTLE GERDA AND THE QUEEN OF THE SNOW

Performances are at Wilton's Music Hall from 17th November to 18th November.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Footsbarn Theatre Returns to the London Stage With LITTLE GERDA AND THE QUEEN OF THE SNOW

After a critically acclaimed run of Little Gerda and the Queen of the Snow at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the iconic travelling theatre troupe has announced three special performances of the classic fairytale at Wilton's Music Hall from 17th November to 18th November.

Adapted from the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, Little Gerda and the Queen of the Snow is one girl's quest to save her best friend, Kay, from the clutches of the Snow Queen. On Gerda's epic journey, she meets an real princess, is attacked by robbers, rides on the back of a talking reindeer and a singing crow, and discovers a courage she never knew she had. Footsbarn Theatre brings this children's classic tale to life with its trademark style of masks, puppetry, music - and mayhem!

Sadie Jemmett, Artistic Director, Footsbarn Theatre says “Little Gerda and the Queen of the Snow is the hero's journey told from a child's experience. It is a feminist fairytale because it is the girl saving the boy. It is a mysterious world that you are drawn into - one of ice and snow, mountains and castles, forests, and robbers … with talking animals, intoxicating flowers, strange sorcerers and the most magical of all - the beautiful Snow Queen herself. Wilton's is one of my favourite theatres in London - because it has such history and is just so incredibly beautiful -  and this will be a welcome return for Footsbarn to the London stage and a perfect show for the whole family.”

 

Established in Cornwall, UK, the much-loved international company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and has been based in France for the past 25 years. Known for its groundbreaking theatre across the globe, Footsbarn Theatre shows no sign of slowing down, appointing Sadie Jemmett at the beginning of 2022 as its new artistic director and a brief to reach new audiences with its community-based theatre.

 “Taking the reins of Footsbarn is a privilege and a considerable responsibility. I first saw Footsbarn in Berlin many years ago, and they blew my young mind!  Their adaptation of Midsummer Night's Dream was like nothing I had ever seen before,” said Sadie. “I am eternally grateful and so happy to bring the company back to the UK, particularly Wilton's. It will be wonderful for Footsbarn to play in such a beautiful space. 

Little Gerda and the Queen of the Snow is an alternative panto and a magical fairy tale for young and old, playing at Wilton's Music Hall, Graces Alley London E1 8JB, from Friday and Saturday, 17th November and 18th November, at 7:15 pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2:30 pm.




