Fleur East to Star Tina Turner in TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End

TV and Radio presenter and recording artist Fleur East will join the cast of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, where she will share the role of Tina alongside one of its current stars, Karis Anderson. The musical, which today also extended booking until 10 January 2026, marks Fleurâ€™s West End and theatrical debut. Fleur will perform in the musical from Tuesday 24 June to Saturday 13 September 2025. Patrons are advised to check the website for her performances dates. Tickets on sale now.

Fleur rose to fame when she placed second in the 2014 series of hit ITV talent show The X Factor. Her widespread acclaim on the show where she performed Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars in the live semi-final, saw her bag a record deal with Syco and release the single â€˜Saxâ€™, which hit number three in the charts and stayed in the top 10 for seven weeks. In 2022 she was a fan favourite competing on BBC talent show Strictly Come Dancing, where she narrowly missed out on winning the illustrious Glitterball trophy with partner Vito Coppola. Since her success on Strictly, Fleur has become co-host of the BBC 2 sister show Strictly: It Takes Two and presents the Hits Radio Breakfast Show alongside Will Best and James Barr. Throughout her career, Fleur has also appeared on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, been part of the Saturday Night Takeaway presenting team, hosted ITV game show The Void and appeared in three episodes of Ted Lasso.



The musical has been running in the West End for over 7 years, making it the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre.

Developed in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Since its opening, 10 first-class productions have opened worldwide on Broadway, in North America, Germany, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands. A new UK and Ireland tour opened in March 2025 with a Brazilian production opening in February 2026. The full 2025/26 cast will be announced in due course.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock â€˜nâ€™ Roll at TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the long-running mega hit in Londonâ€™s West End and a musical celebration of resilience and triumph over adversity. TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become a global icon. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, including River Deep, Mountain High, We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Proud Mary, The Best and What's Love Got To Do With It, experience Tina Turnerâ€™s story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration honours the woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world against all odds.

