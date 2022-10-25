F Michael Haynie Will Make Their London Debut At Crazy Coqs For A LITTLE FRIGHT MUSIC

F Michael Haynie (Wicked, Frozen, Dogfight), is making their London debut at the famed UK Cabaret hotspot, Crazy Coqs! Joining London's own, Sara Lynam for A Little Fright Music...Haynie will perform from their own repertoire of Carrie the Musical (after starring in the 2012 Off-Broadway MCC production), The Rocky Horror Show, and Little Shop of Horrors. Crazy Coqs regular and horror-culture maven Sara Lynam returns with a brand-new show delving into the spooky depths of theatre and cabaret, including numbers from Carrie, Rebecca and Dracula.Join them for an evening of Broadway's creepiest showstoppers, some hair-raising rock 'n' roll and one or two classic gems 'from the vault' on Halloween night, October 31st, 2022 at 9:15pm. Tickets are available here.

Haynie most recently led the First National Tour of Disney's Frozen the Musical as Olaf. Broadway: Wicked, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Off-Broadway: Carrie (MCC), Dogfight (Second Stage), and others. Regional: Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Ogunquit), Found (PTC). TV/Film: Peter Pan LIVE! (NBC), Not Fade Away (Paramount). Music and Comedy troupe: The (M)orons with Alex Brightman, Drew Gasparini, and Andrew Kober. TikTok/Twitter/Instagram: @fmichaelhaynie

British-New Zealand Sara Lynam performs across a variety of genres including musical theatre, concerts and voice over. Engagements include WEST SIDE STORY and WONDERFUL TOWN in concert with the Cambridge Philharmonic, Buffy Summers in BUFFY: THE VAMPIRE MUSICAL for Two Box Productions, Lyre in HAUNTED and Sam in THE DARKNESS BETWEEN US for Uncanny Collective and Aunt Em/The Wicked Witch of the West THE WIZARD OF OZ for Pandemonium Performance. Her voice over performances can be heard as Miss Johnson THE CHRISTCHURCH MURDER for BBC Radio 4, various roles in JACKIE THE RIPPER for Stak Podcasts and soon to be heard in the next installment of cult video game GOAT SIMULATOR by Coffee Stain North.

Jonny Lane graduated from Royal Holloway University with an upper second-class BMus (Hons) degree and continued his studies at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance where he studied piano at Post-graduate level. He is the accompanist for several choirs in Surrey and Bucks and is often called upon to play with other ensembles and instrumentalists. As a solo pianist, Jonny has played numerous solo recitals onboard Cunard and P&O cruises as well as a concert performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue. He also plays regularly at weddings and other functions. In addition to his musical activities Jonny enjoys the outdoors, regularly escaping to the Lake District to hike up a hill. In 2017 he ran the London Marathon raising over £5,000 for the charity CLIC Sargent.