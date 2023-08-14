Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End

Exclusive Presale on Dear England: book by 15 August

The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn.

It’s time to change the game.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of Gareth Southgate is ‘pitch-perfect’ (Time Out) in this ‘thrilling’ (Sunday Times) new play by James Graham, with set design by Es Devlin. Graham reunites with director Rupert Goold, following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink, in this gripping ‘new stage epic’ (Telegraph) about both nation and game.

West End premiere season begins 9 October at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Dear England: Tickets from £24.00

Dear England is at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 - 13 January 2024