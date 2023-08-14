Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End

It’s time to change the game.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 4 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End

Exclusive Presale on Dear England: book by 15 August

The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn.

It’s time to change the game.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of Gareth Southgate is ‘pitch-perfect’ (Time Out) in this ‘thrilling’ (Sunday Times) new play by James Graham, with set design by Es Devlin. Graham reunites with director Rupert Goold, following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink, in this gripping ‘new stage epic’ (Telegraph) about both nation and game.

West End premiere season begins 9 October at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Dear England: Tickets from £24.00

Dear England is at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 - 13 January 2024




RELATED STORIES

1
Yet To Be Theatre Company to Present 2023 Tour of THE GENEVA CONVENTION OF HUMAN F**KS Photo
Yet To Be Theatre Company to Present 2023 Tour of THE GENEVA CONVENTION OF HUMAN F**KS

Yet To Be is set to embark on an exhilarating theatre tour with their ground-breaking show, 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks.' Performed exclusively by women, this bold and uncompromising production takes audiences on a wild journey as three men embark on a sex tour across Europe, delving into the ethics of their actions and confronting various societal issues head-on.

2
Review: LOYOLA, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: LOYOLA, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre

Beautifully sung South American opera flawed a little by its overpowering religious messaging.

3
Review: TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre

Boutique opera now 72 years old but could have been written yesterday in terms of its music, its themes and its relevance, performed with verve and confidence

4
Review: THE CROWN JEWELS, Garrick Theatre Photo
Review: THE CROWN JEWELS, Garrick Theatre

The Crown Jewels marks writer Simon Nye’s, who is best known as the writer for Men Behaving Badly, West End debut. This historical heist, based on a true story, centres around King Charles II and the plot to steal the crown jewels and features a cast made up of some of the best British comedians including Al Murray (in his stage debut), Mel Giedroyc and Neil Morrissey.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Hans Zimmer Among Buyers of BBC's Historic Maida Vale StudiosHans Zimmer Among Buyers of BBC's Historic Maida Vale Studios
BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The PublicBBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West EndExclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End
Rachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in LondonRachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

Videos

Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You