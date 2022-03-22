Exclusive Pre-sale: Book Now For MAD HOUSE With Bill Pullman and David Harbour

David Harbour and Bill Pullman star in Mad House, a dark and funny new play by Theresa Rebeck (Seminar, Smash, Bernhardt/Hamlet).

The play premieres at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End this summer - and you can book tickets now in our exclusive pre-sale!

In rural Pennsylvania, Michael has returned to his childhood home to look after his dying father. His siblings Ned and Pam soon arrive, determined to work out how much money Dad actually has left and how they're getting their hands on it.

David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow, The Newsroom) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, All My Sons, Independence Day) return to the West End in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new play. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God, Present Laughter), Mad House opens at the Ambassadors Theatre this June for a strictly-limited season.

