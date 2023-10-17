Exclusive Live Music Sessions Set For NUTCRACKER NIGHTS at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club, Southbank Centre

The first ten Nutcracker Nights have been announced at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club, featuring the brightest emerging jazz artists from Tomorrow’s Warriors and seasoned professionals Ben Brown, Marcio Philomena, Lulu Pierre and Ineza & Women’s Words, Sisters’ Stories.

Nutcracker Nights is a series of live sessions from leading jazz and music artists. Following performances of The McOnie Company’s Nutcracker, Thursday – Sunday from 9 November, audiences are invited to continue a fun and festive evening at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club, London’s hottest new pop-up venue, putting audiences at the centre of one of the coolest jazz clubs in town.

The producers of Nutcracker are delighted to be working in collaboration with the Southbank Centre’s long-term partner Tomorrow’s Warriors, a pioneering talent development organisation, creative producer, learning and training provider, giving a platform to some of their astonishing jazz musicians.

A Black-led organisation founded in 1991 by Janine Irons OBE and Gary Crosby OBE, Tomorrow’s Warriors plays a vital role in the UK music scene, pushing young talent to the forefront of the vibrant UK jazz scene and supporting those from challenging circumstances.

Gary Crosby OBE Co-Founder of Tomorrow’s Warriors Said: “We’re incredibly excited to see the creation of a pop-up venue beneath the Southbank Centre that is dedicated to jazz. We can’t wait to see the new interpretation of the Nutcracker and are delighted that audiences will also be able to catch some of Tomorrow’s Warriors’ finest young emerging artists as part of the programme.”

Mark Ball, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre, said: “This series of late night live sessions will offer Nutcracker audiences something completely unique in our new pop-up venue - the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club. Through our long-standing partnership, Tomorrow's Warriors have become part of the Southbank Centre's DNA, and we're proud to be collaborating with them to platform the next generation of jazz stars as part of this new performance work.

Nutcracker Nights will be featured as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, 10 - 19 November 2023.

Further Nutcracker Nights to be announced. Admission for Nutcracker Nights is included in tickets purchased for Nutcracker. A small number of additional tickets will be available online on the Southbank Centre's website and on the door.

The world premiere production of Nutcracker is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie. This new version of the festive classic is playful, mischievous and a lot of fun. Dive into a glittering wonderland head on and prepare to reimagine everything with a jazz infused twist.

The McOnie Company’s Nutcracker is a thrilling reinvention of the timeless holiday classic.

Tchaikovsky’s world-famous score is reimagined by multi award-winning jazz artist Cassie Kinoshi for a swinging onstage jazz band, with dancers moving in and amongst the cabaret style seating bringing the storytelling and wild-spirited adventure of the Nutcracker to life.

The cast for Nutcracker includes Amonik Melaco (Action Man), Sam Salter (Clive) and Patricia Zhou (Sugarplum) with Chanelle Anthony, Christie Crosson, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt and Rachel Muldoon.

Nutcracker will be composed by Cassie Kinoshi with additional music by Rio Kai, venue and set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, music supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, lighting design by Joshie Hariette, sound design by Simon Baker, and casting by Will Burton.

Nutcracker is a McOnie Company production produced by Underbelly, Francesca Moody Productions and Southbank Centre with Rachel Edwards and Winkler Smalberg.

NUTCRACKER NIGHTS

Thursday 9th November 8.45pm

MADDY COOMBS QUINTET (Tomorrow’s Warriors)

Maddy Coombs is a young up-and-coming tenor saxophonist from Northampton. She has played alongside Judi Jackson, Soweto Kinch, and Mark Kavuma, as well as having performed her own music at venues including, We Out Here Festival and Pizza Express Jazz Club.

Her own music draws inspiration from many artists including Joe Henderson, John Coltrane, Melissa Aldana and Joel Ross, amongst others, and her and her band will be playing a set of standards and original music.

Friday 10th November 9.45pm

Ben Brown (Chill Tone Records)

Ben Brown is a drummer, percussionist and producer based in London. Having studied at the Royal Academy of Music, Ben’s creative output encompasses anything jazz and hip hop to electronic music, with particular leaning towards African & Latin American folk music styles. He’s been lucky enough to tour the world with various top International Artists like Alfa Mist, Mulatu Astatke, Ashley Henry, Judi Jackson, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Rebello, Dizraeli and many others as far as Australasia, Africa, Asia and across Europe.

Saturday 11th November 9.45pm

MARCIO PHILOMENA (Chill Tone Records)

Marcio Philomena is a world renowned jazz guitarist and composer, Berklee College of Music Performance graduate and Master in Music at The Royal Conservatoire The Hague. His compositions have garnered millions of streams across DSPs. His debut full length album “Trails” was released in September 2023 on Chill Tone Records to critical acclaim.

Thursday 16th November 8.45pm

ALLEXA NAVA (Tomorrow’s Warriors)

Allexa Nava is a jazz saxophonist, flautist, and composer, originally from Peru. She was mentored at Tomorrow’s Warriors by Gary Crosby, Ben Burrell, and Denys Baptiste and performed regularly with Tomorrow’s Warriors Frontline as well with her own band.

Allexa is a member of all-female Latin jazz group Colectiva, performing with them at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and across Europe.

Recorded during lockdown with fellow Warrior musicians, she released her first single Good Job Philip! in 2020. Her latest single Wait! Sees her new ensemble explore the mix between jazz and funk.

Friday 17th November 9.45pm

DONOVAN HAFFNER (Tomorrow’s Warriors)

Alto saxophonist Donovan Haffner has been part of Tomorrow’s Warriors for over ten years, being mentored by Gary Crosby, Alex Davis and Binker Golding. Currently studying at the Royal Academy of Music, and specialising in jazz, Donovan has played with a multitude of artists including Moses Boyd and Shane Forbes. Donovan’s musicianship has already seen him play London gigs at Ronnie Scott’s, Notting Hill Arts Club and the Albany as well as appearing at festivals including, We Out Here, Pitchfork, Brainchild and Love Supreme.

2022 saw Donovan’s reputation grow further, performing alongside Kamal Williams at KOKO and being asked by Jay Phelps to take to the stage for the acclaimed trumpeter’s show at the Jazz Café exploring Miles Davis’ Kind Of Blue.

Donovan is also an accomplished composer and arranger with his quintet playing his original compositions influenced by Joe Henderson, Immanuel Wilkins, and Walter Smith, as well as Kenny Dorham, Mark Turner and more.

Saturday 18th November 9.45pm

AMY GADIAGA (Tomorrow’s Warriors)

Amy Gadiaga is a French bassist, vocalist and composer based in London who bridges the old school jazz vocalist tradition of musicians such as Betty Carter and Wayne Shorter with the modern bops of artists such as D'Angelo and Kimbra.

A fast-rising star of the London Jazz scene, Amy's band offers an energetic performance that celebrate art, freedom, and black pride – a musical identity that saw her chosen by fashion designer Nicholas Daly for his recent collaboration with Fender, who presented Amy with a 5-string bass to help develop her career.

Thursday 23rd November 8.45pm

LUKE BACCHUS (Tomorrow’s Warriors)

BBC Young Jazz Musician 2022 finalist, Luke Bacchus is one of the most exciting emerging jazz musicians on the UK scene. Born and raised in London to Guyanese parents, Bacchus musically explores his Caribbean heritage as one of his major sources of inspiration.

Luke has a distinct sound, pairing entrancing rhythms from the Caribbean with jazz harmonies in his original compositions, as well as a unique approach to playing standards.

Initially teaching himself jazz piano from YouTube videos, Luke went on to study at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London. Musical influences include Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, and Thelonious Monk.

Friday 24th November 9.45pm

NADAV SCHNEERSON (Tomorrow’s Warriors)

Nadav Schneerson is a London based drummer, composer and bandleader who fuses Middle Eastern music with jazz. His influences include music of the Jewish diaspora and the Arab world, fellow UK Jazz acts, and artists such as Omer Avital, Avishai Cohen and Don Cherry. Nadav’s fresh energy and approach to UK jazz has already earned him a reputation on the London scene, with Jazzwise magazine listing him as a ‘musician to watch out for’.

Saturday 25th November 9.45pm

LULU PIERRE QUARTET

‘Something new and exciting…Alex Webb’s fantastic arrangements allowed Lulu the space to make a clear statement – she has arrived’ – Jazz in Europe

Already making waves on the London jazz vocal scene, Lulu Pierre has proved herself to be a classic Torch Song stylist with the sass of Nancy Wilson and the swing of Sarah Vaughan – and a knack for heartbreaking ballads too. A striking and chic figure on stage, Lulu has a rich mezzo-soprano capable of conveying deep emotion one moment and swinging hard the next. With Alex Webb she has played Hampstead Jazz Club, the Oriole Bar, Brasserie Toulouse Lautrec, Crazy Coqs, Piano Smithfield, the Pheasantry and other venues, honing a tight, grooving jazz vocal act accessible to general listeners and jazz purists alike.

‘Lulu is a striking stage presence with a voice that send chills down your spine. You know from the moment she walks on stage that she’s something special’ - Naomie Harris OBE (Academy Award, BAFTA & Golden Globe nominee)

Thursday 30th November 9.45pm

INEZA & Women’s Words, Sisters’ Stories

Peggy Lee, Billie Holiday, Betty Carter and Abbey Lincoln weren’t just great jazz vocalists – they were also songwriters, who contributed some key works to the canon. In Women’s Words, Sisters Stories, vocalist Ineza and the Alex Webb Trio explore the repertoire penned by the great female songstresses in hip new arrangements, along with works by lyricists Fran Landesman, Norma Winstone, Dorothy Fields and others.

Ineza is a Rwandan-born Belgian Jazz singer, based in London. She is a graduate of both Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, and Maastricht Conservatoire in The Netherlands. Ineza was one of only eight artists to be awarded a place at the second edition of artist development program LEAP organized by international music producers Serious. She is also a passionate educator, and next to her work as a singing teacher she has been involved in various workshop-leading projects. The show normally consists of an all-female band (with the exception of Webb).