Emmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATED

Phil Mcintyre Live Ltd are delighted to announce that Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi is preparing to embark on his debut live tour in 2023 with his hit show, Emancipated. After a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run earlier this year, Emmanuel is ready to take audiences by storm.

Emmanuel Sonubi was born and raised in North London and Emancipated looks at many of the elements of his life such as being raised the only boy and the youngest of six children (that's right - 5 older sisters). We find out that looks can be very deceptive and about what has led him to become the person that he is today.

Emancipated also covers Emmanuel's time as a doorman in some of the scariest clubs in London, his career in musical theatre and life as a parent to two young children. Through his hilarious storytelling, we look deeper into all the experiences that shaped his personality and opinions today as he describes how after many years of conforming to various environments, he decided to step away from both the left and the right, freeing himself from the stress that comes with it. This is an hour not to be missed from one of the UK's fastest rising comedians.

Emmanuel made his TV debut on Comedy Central UK and was recently on The John Bishop Show (ITV), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV 2) and Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), Sorry I Didn't Know (ITV) and heard on number BBC Radio shows including The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Edinburgh Fringe Award; Nominees show.

Sonubi has only been on the comedy circuit for what feels like five minutes and he's already garnering himself a reputation as the 'one to watch', having gone from open spot to closing BBC's Live at the Apollo in an incredibly short space of time. His comedy career only started at the end 2015 and Emmanuel has since become regular favourite at the prestigious Comedy Store in London. He has gone on to perform at many of the largest clubs in the UK and festivals including Altitude Comedy Festival in Austria, The International Comedy Festival in Rotterdam, Comedy Central Live, Camp Bestival, Download, Otherlands, Kendall Calling, Tramlines, Y-Not and performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2022 to name a few.

Emmanuel Sonubi said: "The last few years have seemed to fly by. From open spot, to closing Live at the Apollo... and now I'm about to go on my first solo tour. Get your name on the list!"