Eighth Cast Announced For WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Agatha Christie's At London County Hall

Audiences can book to see Witness for the Prosecution until 16th April 2023 at the historic London County Hall.

Sep. 02, 2022  
As this iconic production approaches its fifth anniversary, producers Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford have announced the eighth cast to join Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Audiences can book to see Witness for the Prosecution until 16th April 2023 at the historic London County Hall.

Eastenders star Harry Reid returns to the cast to reprise his role as the accused, Leonard Vole. He is joined by Naomi Sheldon (The Comedy of Errors, RSC; Good Girl, Trafalgar Studios/ Roundabout/ Old Red Lion) as Romaine Vole. Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (Private Lives, Bath Theatre Royal/Nigel Havers Theatre Company - UK Tour; The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Park Theatre) will play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, with Jonathan Coote (The Crown, Netflix; The Audience, West End) as Mr Mayhew, Justin Avoth (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre/ Rose Theatre, Kingston; Love From a Stranger, Fiery Angel) as Mr Myers QC, and Nicholas Day (Yellowfin, Southwark Playhouse; After All These Years, UK Tour) as Mr Justice Wainwright.

The company is completed by Rosanna Adams (The Mirror and the Light, RSC/ Playful Productions), Lorraine Amako (Off the Record, Southwark Playhouse; Happily Ever After, Bunker Theatre), Daniel Bravo (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, King's Head Theatre), Myles Devonté (BBC Doctor Who: Time Fracture), Greg Fitch (A Murder is Announced, UK Tour; The Verdict, UK /Ireland Tour), Kevin N Golding (SAD, Omnibus Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing, RSC), Lawrence Haynes (As You Like It, Tour), Isabella Kibble (making her West End debut), Paul McEwan (The Canterville Ghost, Unicorn Theatre; Othello, English Touring Theatre), Simon Rhodes (Posh, UK Tour;, No Man's Land, Wyndham's Theatre/ UK Tour), Tom Syms (Alice's Adventures Underground, LET/The Vaults; Captain Flinn & The Pirate Dinosaurs, UK Tour) and Lucy Tregear (Room, Stratford East; Romeo and Juliet, Metcalfe Gordon Productions).

Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's Globe) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool, and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.





