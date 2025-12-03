Eight Episodes of MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT (IN) Released For Streaming

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mischief are releasing eight episodes of the hilarious improvised stage show Mischief Movie Night (In) over the festive season. The episodes were filmed in front of a live audience at the Lilian Baylis Studio at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London last year.

The first four episodes, Me and Zoo, The TurKEY to Christmas Joy and new episodes The Bourneville Identity and Cell Out! will be released on Monday 22 December for 1 week and Bread, Shop Till You Drop and new episodes The High Cs and Ghouls Aloud will be released on Monday 29 December for 1 week.

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, two of the creators of and performers in the award-winning The Play that Goes Wrong and Mischief Movie Night (In) said:

‘Improv is where it all started for Mischief and so we’re always thrilled when we get the chance to perform Mischief Movie Night again. The whole run at Sadler’s Wells last year was awesome, but we’ve picked out our absolute fave episodes (including some that have never been released before) for you to enjoy over the festive season. We hope you have as much fun watching them as we had recording them.’

No two shows are the same, as the audience suggests a genre, location and title, and Mischief hilariously bring the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and a thrilling live score to laugh along to.

Mischief Movie Night (In) is a guaranteed comedy blockbuster, and the perfect family treat this Christmas.

The hugely successful on stage run of Mischief Movie Night played to sell-out houses last year, and the last live-stream was enjoyed by over 250,000 people in over 70 countries around the world.

Streaming passes can be booked from www.MischiefMovieNight.co.uk.

Mischief Movie Night features Mischief original cast members and regulars including: Bryony Corrigan as TBC, Dave Hearn as Piece of Cake, Charlie Russell as What Not Me?, Ellie Morris as Surely Not Now, Harry Kershaw as Time, Gentlemen Please, Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Henry Shields as I Suppose We’ll Find Out, Jonathan Sayer as Wait and See, Josh Elliot as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as It’s a Slam Dunk, Niall Ransome as We’ll Never Know and Susan Harrison as Guess Who? They are joined by musicians Chris Ash, Richard Baker, Yshani Perinpanayagam, and Ed Zanders.

The Mischief production Mischief Movie Night (In) was filmed at the Lilian Baylis Studio in 2024 by Human Eyes for Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Mischief Theatre. The production management and set design is by Tom Nickson and lighting by David Howe.