EDINBURGH 2019: Robyn Perkins Q&A

BWW catches up with Robyn Perkins to chat about bringing Mating Selection to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Mating Selection.

Last year at the Edinburgh Fringe, I did a dating show in front of a live audience. The experience was the most uncomfortable moment I've ever had on stage. It led me to write a show exploring how society has influenced love and morality, beyond their basic biological purpose. Its not as serious as that sounds, though!

What was the inspiration behind writing the show?

I used to be a biologist, so I usually overanalyse all of my life experiences. This is no different.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

The Edinburgh Fringe is the biggest arts festival in the world. It is the perfect place to explore big issues in the form of comedy.

How big a part does science play in it?

Science is a through line of the show, but not a show about science; the show is a story. There are some bits in the show, like the neuroscience of love, the science of attraction and the biological evolution of morality which are researched, but also come with jokes. You do not need to be a scientist to enjoy the show, but if you like thinking, and have a brain, you will enjoy that aspect more!

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

My PERFECT audience member would be a 30 something singleton, with an inquisitive mind. However, I have had audience members in previews ranging from 15 to 85, coupled and not. If you can remember a time when you were single, and like things that challenge your views, you will like the show. On many occasions, I have received messages from audience members after the show telling me how they are still debating with their partner about the outcome...which is the biggest compliment a show can get!

You can see Robyn Perkins: Mating Selection at Underbelly Daisy from 31st July - 25th August at 5:50pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

