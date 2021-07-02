Drew Gasparini Will Make His West End Performance Debut With I COULD USE A DRINK This Summer

Award-winninga??American musical theatre composer/lyricist Drew Gasparini, currently developing a stage musical adaptation of 'The Karate Kid' for Broadway, will make his West End performing debut with the live UK premiere of 'I Could Use A Drink'.

Drew is flying in to play keyboards as his hit album, 'I Could Use A Drink' - an eclectic mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth - is staged at the Garrick Theatre for one night only on Monday 2 August.

'I Could Use A Drink, an eclectic mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth, was created as a US studio album using Broadway's freshest and most exciting new talents.

Now for its UK West End stage premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future.

Drew said: "I recorded this album about nine years ago and some of these songs were written almost 15 years ago. It's a thrill and an honor that these songs continue to get new life, and I'm thankful to Gartland Productions for having this vision and making this show my West End debut!"

Gartland Productions will also present two nights at the Phoenix Arts Club (August 3 & 4) where performers can use the submission link at www.gartlandproductions.com to get the chance to sing Gasprini's music in front of a live audience.

Gartland Productions have also teamed up with The Grad Fest to present a selection of 2021 graduates on The Jetty with The Turbine Theatre. 2021 graduates will have the chance to sing Drew's songs in-front of a live audience. Submissions for 2021 graduates will be accessible throughThe Grad Fest website, www.thegradfest.co.uk.

Booking: 0330 333 4811 or www.nimaxtheatres.com.