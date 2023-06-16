Dr Copla Alejandro Postigo to Presents LA COPLA at King's Head Theatre

In this solo performance, Dr Copla Alejandro Postigo de-constructs the traditional Spanish songs and shares their historical significance for queer collectives.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 2 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Experience a night of queer history, comedy and music with drag artist La Gitana. La Copla is a genre of music that was once repressed under Franco's dictatorship, but La Gitana is bringing it back to life with a fresh twist that will have you laughing, singing along and tapping your feet.

In this solo performance, Dr Copla Alejandro Postigo de-constructs the traditional Spanish songs and shares their historical significance for queer collectives, inviting the audience to be part of the dialogue. Through his interpretation of these songs and his sharing of his life stories, you'll witness his rebirth as alter ego La Gitana, all with a drink in hand and lots of interaction.

'La Copla' is a dynamic and provocative cabaret show exploring the passion and subversion of Spanish Copla in English. The show explores issues of cultural, migrant and sexual identities through narration, live music and audience interaction. Through audience participation the show addresses themes like the translation of musicals, living away from one's homeland, queer reinterpretations and the negotiation of multiple identities, being in-between genders, living in-between countries, and belonging to none for survival.

The show presents an English version of Spanish Copla, tapping into the songs' subversive performance background. During the Spanish dictatorship of Franco (1939-75), Copla songs expressed the longing, memories and sighs for the homeland of those who were repressed, executed or forced into exile. Post 1975, once in democracy, Copla songs were rescued by drag artists and transformed into a subversive political tool. This show crosses cultural borders, linguistic barriers and even history to share the song's checkered past and idiosyncrasies with an international community. Copla songs channel the queer, migrant experience, and this piece becomes an identity quest for a migrant gay actor as he progressively transforms into his subversive drag persona, who reinterprets Copla songs in English. No new Copla has been written since the late 20th century or performed outside Spain. However, in this show Copla songs rejuvenate into an inclusive, comprehensive and accessible version for audiences of all backgrounds. Sit back and enjoy snippets of Spanish history wrapped in the magical intimacy of this cabaret.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July Photo
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July

Prepare to be whisked away to 1922 as the highly anticipated digital monologue, 'Tigers In The Wisteria,' opens at Greater Manchester Fringe. This production, written by Lita Doolan, delves into the love story of Ottoline Morrell, a Bloomsbury resident, promising a unique exploration of love, choices, and the power of words. Opening on July 1st, this thought-provoking show is set to captivate audiences with its raw emotions and bisexual narrative.

2
We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations Present Papillon At Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations Present Papillon At Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Coming from Montréal to move and amaze audiences in Edinburgh this August, We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations present Papillon in the intimate surroundings of Summerhall TechCube for the duration of Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
Teachers Unleashed: Prepare For Laughter As BAD TEACHER Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Teachers Unleashed: Prepare For Laughter As BAD TEACHER Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Queens of Cups, a dynamic production company known for their innovative and thought-provoking works, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of their hit comedy, Bad Teacher, to Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 at Underbelly, Bristo Square - Friesian, from August 2 to 13, at 18:50.

4
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek Photo
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek

Secret Cinema is giving fans another 'sneak peek' into the world of their upcoming Grease: The Live Experience, by unveiling an exclusive illustrated site map.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You