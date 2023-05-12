Doughlicious Super-Stuffed Cookies Launch in Trafalgar Theatre and Chiswick Cinema

Beginning Friday, May 12th, the theatre industry in London is about to get a whole lot more Doughlicious!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New AlbumÂ KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New AlbumÂ KINGS & QUEENS

Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked cookies - well, that is, other than actually biting into a warm, fresh-baked cookie while enjoying a show at the original Trafalgar Theatre or movie at Chiswich Cinema.

Beginning Friday, May 12th, the theatre industry in London is about to get a whole lot more Doughlicious!

Famous for its award-winning "I can't believe it's gluten-free cookie dough" and better-for-you spin on the classic American-style cookie, the London based dough company, Doughlicious, is officially launching in Trafalgar Theatre and Chiswick Cinema this month, serving up warm and ready to enjoy cookies.

Mmmmm, so what's that smell wafting through Front of House during the interval? Likely the vegan, O.G. Chocolate Chip, a soft-baked New York style chocolate chip cookie with gooey dark chocolate chips. Or perhaps what's drawing you in is the new Blondie, an elevated soft-baked sugar cookie with a lightly crisped outside and an ultra-soft and chewy centre. This cookie has the perfect pairing of vanilla, caramel, and white miso undertones - making the Blondie quite one of the most addictive cookies ever created by Doughlicious. (Warning - you probably won't want to share this one!)

Doughlicious warm cookies are a mouthwatering way to bring back the homemade cookie taste nostalgia you remember as a kid while enjoying an outing at the theatre or cinema.

It doesn't get much better after a long day of work if you head right to the theatre after skipping out on dinner and enjoying a Doughlicious, gluten-free, less guilty dessert.

Or perhaps you enjoy a large meal before heading to the theatre? Not to worry - Doughlicious cookies are the perfect sharing size for a little pick-me-up during a show's intermission. Oh, and did we mention they can also be reheated and enjoyed at home following the show or along with coffee the next day?

Enjoy Doughlicious at your next outing to Trafalgar Theatre or Chiswick Cinema!

Want to learn more and stay in the dough on all things Doughlicious? Head to Doughlicious.co.uk and follow us @doughlicious_dough on instagram, tik-tok, youtube & facebook.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Photo
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Below

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day. Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day Photo
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day

Multi-talented writer, director and actor Oliver Twist brings his critically acclaimed one-man show Jali to Soho Theatre. The show's opening night is set to coincide with World Refugee Day, adding an important and timely message to this already powerful piece of theatre.

Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT Photo
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Shakespeare in the Squares has announced the full cast for their return to London's garden spaces this summer with Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Sioned Jones directs Lucy Ireland (Viola), Carys McQueen (Olivia), Marissa Landy (Feste), Priscille Grace (Maria) Lee Drage (Antonio/Sea Captain), Richard Emerson (Malvolio/Officer) Toby Gordon (Orsino/Sir Toby Belch) and Fred Thomas (Sebastian/Sir Andrew Aguecheek).

FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next Month Photo
FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next Month

FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute is the world's favourite George Michael celebration.


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and VenueThe Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee DayJALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHTShakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound