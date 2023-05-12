Doughlicious Super-Stuffed Cookies Launch in Trafalgar Theatre and Chiswick Cinema

Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked cookies - well, that is, other than actually biting into a warm, fresh-baked cookie while enjoying a show at the original Trafalgar Theatre or movie at Chiswich Cinema.

Beginning Friday, May 12th, the theatre industry in London is about to get a whole lot more Doughlicious!

Famous for its award-winning "I can't believe it's gluten-free cookie dough" and better-for-you spin on the classic American-style cookie, the London based dough company, Doughlicious, is officially launching in Trafalgar Theatre and Chiswick Cinema this month, serving up warm and ready to enjoy cookies.

Mmmmm, so what's that smell wafting through Front of House during the interval? Likely the vegan, O.G. Chocolate Chip, a soft-baked New York style chocolate chip cookie with gooey dark chocolate chips. Or perhaps what's drawing you in is the new Blondie, an elevated soft-baked sugar cookie with a lightly crisped outside and an ultra-soft and chewy centre. This cookie has the perfect pairing of vanilla, caramel, and white miso undertones - making the Blondie quite one of the most addictive cookies ever created by Doughlicious. (Warning - you probably won't want to share this one!)

Doughlicious warm cookies are a mouthwatering way to bring back the homemade cookie taste nostalgia you remember as a kid while enjoying an outing at the theatre or cinema.

It doesn't get much better after a long day of work if you head right to the theatre after skipping out on dinner and enjoying a Doughlicious, gluten-free, less guilty dessert.

Or perhaps you enjoy a large meal before heading to the theatre? Not to worry - Doughlicious cookies are the perfect sharing size for a little pick-me-up during a show's intermission. Oh, and did we mention they can also be reheated and enjoyed at home following the show or along with coffee the next day?

Enjoy Doughlicious at your next outing to Trafalgar Theatre or Chiswick Cinema!

Want to learn more and stay in the dough on all things Doughlicious? Head to Doughlicious.co.uk and follow us @doughlicious_dough on instagram, tik-tok, youtube & facebook.