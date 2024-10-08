Dog Friendly HOUSE OF HYSTERIA to be Presented at Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happened last night? The girls arrive to perform their show, but something is off. Between the glitz of songs, comedy, dancing, and sequins, they do their best to piece together the events of the night before. But as things unravel, the situation quickly takes a darker turn. How many layers of foundation, lycra, and lipstick does it take to hide a guilty conscience?

Part comedy, part thriller-think Agatha Christie meets The Hangover with a dash of showgirl sass. Join the House of Hysteria for this cabaret whodunnit, and see if you can solve the mystery before they do!

It's a dog-friendly show, so the audience can share the experience with their furry friends.

The performance will take place at Riverside Studios London on October 19 at 7pm.

