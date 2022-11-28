Disney's NEWSIES Extends Booking to 16 April 2023

NEWSIES has announced a new booking period at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand and sold-out previews. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 16 April 2023.

Previews, which were all priced at £30, begin tomorrow, Tuesday 29 November, with the show's official opening night taking place on Thursday 8 December. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

The full cast of NEWSIES includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett, as Race, Cameron Blakely as Joseph Pulitzer, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Ross Dawes as Snyder, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Kamilla Fernandes as Ensemble, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Zack Guest as Swing, Jordan Isaac as Swing, Alex James-Hatton as Oscar Delancey, Clarice Julianda as Ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as Bunsen George Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Joshua Nkemdilim as Elmer, Mark Samaras as Mike, Bradley Trevethan as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble.

The role of Les is played by Nesim Adnan, Haydn Court, Oliver Gordon and Ethan Sokontwe.

Based on a true story, NEWSIES is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. It's the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsies in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

The original production of NEWSIES opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances before touring and winning two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. The original production was filmed live on stage and released in cinemas in 2017.

Now for the very first time, audiences in the UK have a chance to enjoy the thrill of one of the biggest Broadway hits of recent years. In an innovative and brand new production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, theatregoers will be thrust right inside the action as the newsies dance, sing, jump and fly around the streets of a booming 19th century New York City.

NEWSIES is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier nominee Matt Cole, with Set Design by Morgan Large, Musical Supervision, New Dance Arrangements & Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley, Costumes by Natalie Pryce, Lighting by Mark Henderson, Sound by Tony Gayle, New Orchestrations by Simon Hale, Performer Flying by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, Casting by Lucy Casson, Children's Casting by Jo Hawes, Fight Directors Rachel Bown-Williams & Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, Associate Director Rachael Nanyonjo, Associate Choreographer Jane McMurtrie, Associate Musical Director Chris Ma and Production Management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.

NEWSIES is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.