David Hasselhoff Joins 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

David Hasselhoff will play Franklin Hart Jnr in 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre from 2 December 2019 until 8 February 2020.

David will join Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith.

Dolly Parton said today 'I am so pleased that David is joining our show. He will be a terrific addition to an already amazing cast, the audiences are going to love him just as much as I do! Get ready to be Hassled Hoff !'.

David Hasselhoff said today 'I went to see the show back in June and I thought it was 'Hofftastic'. That's when I knew I wanted to be part of it. Franklin Hart Jnr. is going to be a fun part for me to play and I'm looking forward to being back on stage in the UK'.

David Hasselhoff's TV credits include playing Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch, Michael Knight in Knight Rider and two series of the International Emmy award-winning Hoff the Record. In 2000 he made his Broadway debut in the musical Jekyll & Hyde. His other theatre credits include Roger De Bris in The Producers in Las Vegas and Billy Flynn in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End. He has also appeared as a judge on both NBC's America's Got Talent and ITV's Britain's Got Talent. His film credits include Dodgeball and Spongebob Squarepants The Movie, among many others. David is also a chart-topping recording artist with his album Looking for Freedom going triple platinum in Europe. His latest album Open Your Eyes was released earlier this year and garnered great reviews. The album features collaborations with a stellar cast of backup musicians. He has just recently completed a sell-out multi-city concert tour in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

From 2 December the cast of 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL is completed by Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Simon Campbell, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Natasha Mould, Sean Needham, Jon Reynolds, James Royden-Lyley, Giles Surridge, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.





