DREAMGIRLS Will Embark on a UK Tour in 2020

The hit musical Dreamgirls will embark on its first ever UK tour, opening in Bristol in September 2020 before dates in Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Birmingham, with further venues throughout 2021 still to be announced. Tickets will go on sale this week with specific box office information available at Dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk.

Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational, multi-award winning new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour will be announced soon. This award winning production is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with Additional Material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett, opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards. The original cast recording won two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.'

The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The UK Tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin, Griffin Dohr, Just for Laughs Theatricals in association with Glass Half Full Productions, 1001 Nights Productions, Eighth Sea Incorporated.

Tour Dates

Saturday 12 September- Saturday 3 October 2020

Bristol Hippodrome

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ

0844 871 3012 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Public on sale: 10am Thursday 28 November 2019

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 October 2020

Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

0844 871 7652 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Public on sale: 10am Thursday 28 November 2019

Tuesday 27 October - Saturday 7 November 2020

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL

0844 856 1111 | www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Public on sale: 10am Thursday 28 November 2019

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 21 November 2020

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

01224 641122 | www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Public on sale: 9.30am Friday 6 December 2019

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 5 December 2020

Edinburgh Playhouse

18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

0844 871 3014 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Public on sale: 3pm Thursday 28 November 2019

Tuesday 8 December - Saturday 2 January 2021

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Suffolk Street Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

0844 871 3011 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

Public on sale: 10am Thursday 5 December 2019

Dreamgirls will continue touring throughout 2021 with further venues and dates to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You